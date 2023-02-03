Jun 20, 2019
Stephen Auth is a highly successful investment manager on Wall
Street. In his spare time, he hails down strangers on the streets
of Manhattan and convinces them to go to confession.
Links
Steve Auth, The Missionary of Wall Street: From Managing
Money to Saving Souls on the Streets of New York
https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/missionary-of-wall-street
