Mr. Mehan’s Mildly Amusing Mythical Mammals

(M5) is a book of poems intended as an introduction to the

liberal arts for children, helping them to grow in self-knowledge,

virtue, and the art of charitable rhetoric. It is written in the

ancient form of the beast fable, with each of Matthew Mehan’s

twenty-six alphabetical poems accompanied by a beautiful oil

painting by John Folley. In this interview Matthew discusses the

book, the role of poetry in aesthetic, moral and spiritual

education, and related topics such as the lost social art of

memorizing and reciting poems.

Links

Sample and buy M5 https://www.mythicalmammals.com/

Online Great Books referral link (25% off first three months –

use code catholicculture) https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Episode 27 with OGB founder Scott Hambrick https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=27

Learn more about OGB https://onlinegreatbooks.com/