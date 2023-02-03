Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 43 – Teaching Children Self-Knowledge Through the Liberal Arts
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 43 – Teaching Children Self-Knowledge Through the Liberal Arts

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 43 – Teaching Children Self-Knowledge Through the Liberal Arts

Jul 6, 2019

Mr. Mehan’s Mildly Amusing Mythical Mammals
(M5) is a book of poems intended as an introduction to the
liberal arts for children, helping them to grow in self-knowledge,
virtue, and the art of charitable rhetoric. It is written in the
ancient form of the beast fable, with each of Matthew Mehan’s
twenty-six alphabetical poems accompanied by a beautiful oil
painting by John Folley. In this interview Matthew discusses the
book, the role of poetry in aesthetic, moral and spiritual
education, and related topics such as the lost social art of
memorizing and reciting poems.

Links

Sample and buy M5 https://www.mythicalmammals.com/

Online Great Books referral link (25% off first three months –
use code catholicculture) https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

Episode 27 with OGB founder Scott Hambrick https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=27

Learn more about OGB https://onlinegreatbooks.com/

