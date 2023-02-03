Jul 20, 2019
Dana Gioia is one of the greatest Catholic poets working today.
In this interview he discusses how Catholic attitudes toward the
arts have changed in recent generations, and the revival of
interest in poetry in the culture as a whole. Dana reads a few of
his poems, discusses how Catholicism has made his poetry “simpler,
more emotionally direct, and more unabashedly musical,” and even
gives poets some tips on collaboration with musicians and
composers. Dana and Thomas wrap up by discussing the role of the
critic and highlighting a modern Catholic poet Dana thinks should
be better known.
Links
The Catholic Writer Today and Other Essays https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/c4/Wiseblood_Essays_.html
99 Poems, New and Selected https://www.graywolfpress.org/books/99-poems
Dana Gioia’s website www.danagioia.com
Dana reads his poems on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dDuuRPo6HXxn69LMLrwyw
Jazz pianist Helen Sung and Dana Gioia discuss their album
Sung With Words https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZWhKguBJGg
