by admin
Jul 20, 2019

Dana Gioia is one of the greatest Catholic poets working today.
In this interview he discusses how Catholic attitudes toward the
arts have changed in recent generations, and the revival of
interest in poetry in the culture as a whole. Dana reads a few of
his poems, discusses how Catholicism has made his poetry “simpler,
more emotionally direct, and more unabashedly musical,” and even
gives poets some tips on collaboration with musicians and
composers. Dana and Thomas wrap up by discussing the role of the
critic and highlighting a modern Catholic poet Dana thinks should
be better known.

Links

The Catholic Writer Today and Other Essays https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/c4/Wiseblood_Essays_.html

99 Poems, New and Selected https://www.graywolfpress.org/books/99-poems

Dana Gioia’s website www.danagioia.com

Dana reads his poems on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dDuuRPo6HXxn69LMLrwyw

Jazz pianist Helen Sung and Dana Gioia discuss their album
Sung With Words https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZWhKguBJGg

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

