Dana Gioia is one of the greatest Catholic poets working today.

In this interview he discusses how Catholic attitudes toward the

arts have changed in recent generations, and the revival of

interest in poetry in the culture as a whole. Dana reads a few of

his poems, discusses how Catholicism has made his poetry “simpler,

more emotionally direct, and more unabashedly musical,” and even

gives poets some tips on collaboration with musicians and

composers. Dana and Thomas wrap up by discussing the role of the

critic and highlighting a modern Catholic poet Dana thinks should

be better known.

Links

The Catholic Writer Today and Other Essays https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/c4/Wiseblood_Essays_.html

99 Poems, New and Selected https://www.graywolfpress.org/books/99-poems

Dana Gioia’s website www.danagioia.com

Dana reads his poems on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dDuuRPo6HXxn69LMLrwyw

Jazz pianist Helen Sung and Dana Gioia discuss their album

Sung With Words https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZWhKguBJGg

