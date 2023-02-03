“Wives, be subject to your husbands, as to the Lord. For

the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the

church, his body, and is himself its Savior. As the church is

subject to Christ, so let wives also be subject in everything to

their husbands.”

These words of St. Paul in Ephesians 5 have been a continual

source of discomfort to modern Catholics, and most priests would

rather explain this teaching away or avoid discussing it

altogether. For the faithful Catholic, however, treating Scripture

and Church teaching as something embarrassing is not an option, nor

is relativizing and redefining it into oblivion. Ephesians 5 is the

crucial source for how marriage, so badly damaged by the Fall, has

been redeemed and supernaturalized in the Cross of Christ.

In this episode, Mary Stanford explains how we can understand

and even come to love this teaching which so repels our egalitarian

age. She brings to the table her study of Pope St. John Paul II’s

Theology of the Body and the thought of Edith Stein, as well as

decades of experience as a wife and mother.

Links

Mary Stanford’s article “The Dynamic of the Gift: Authority and

Submission in Christian Marriage”

https://www.hprweb.com/2013/01/the-dynamic-of-the-gift-authority-and-submission-in-christian-marriage/

Some of the teaching sources mentioned in this episode:

1 Cor 11:3, Ephesians 5, Colossians 3:18-19, Timothy 2 and 3,

Titus 2:5, 1 Peter 3:1-7

Pope Leo XIII, The secret of divine wisdom1880

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=4858&repos=1&subrepos=0&searchid=1947264

Pope Pius XI, A chaste marriage1930

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=3370&repos=1&subrepos=0&searchid=1947266

Pope St. John Paul II, The Dignity of Woman

https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?id=3381&repos=1&subrepos=0&searchid=1947268

