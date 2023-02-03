One of England’s greatest composers, William Byrd is a

fascinating and complicated figure of Catholic musical history. A

musician in the Royal Chapel of Queen Elizabeth, he associated with

the highest ranks of the Anglican establishment while writing music

on the side for secret Catholic masses. In this first of two

episodes on Byrd, singer and scholar Kerry McCarthy sets Byrd in

the context of the musical and religious upheavals of

post-Reformation England. She discusses how he navigated English

court circles as well as his secret Catholic activities, including

his three masses.

In this episode you will hear the following pieces by Byrd (all

used with kind permission from the groups named):

Fantasia #2 for consort, performed by The Rose Consort of Viols

on Byrd: Consort and Keyboard Music, Songs and

Anthems https://www.amazon.com/Voces8-Tapestry-BRUCKNER-BYRD-MONTEVERDI/dp/B006UTDFE8

Rejoice Unto the Lord, performed by The Rose Consort of Viols

with Tessa Bonner on the same album

Agnus Dei from the Mass for four voices, performed by VOCES8

on A Choral Tapestry https://www.amazon.com/Voces8-Tapestry-BRUCKNER-BYRD-MONTEVERDI/dp/B006UTDFE8

Agnus Dei from the Mass for five voices (Gesualdo

Six) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWFjvqNHgEY

Links

Kerry McCarthy, Byrd https://global.oup.com/academic/product/byrd-9780195388756?cc=us&lang=en&

Interview with Barnaby Smith of VOCES8 https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=24

VOCES8 http://www.voces8.com/

The Gesualdo Six https://www.thegesualdosix.co.uk/

The Rose Consort of Viols https://www.alisoncrum.myzen.co.uk/roseconsortweb/index.htm

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio