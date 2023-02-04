Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 5: Hospital Dreams—Chris Baker
Entertainment

by admin
Jun 5, 2018

One of the most creative rock bands around today is
Virginia-based indie rock trio The Duskwhales. Drummer/singer Chris
Baker joins me to talk about their new EP, Hospital
Dreamsa set of melancholic, folky acoustic songs he wrote
while battling cancer.  In this episode I also discuss the
Metropolitan Museum of Art’s controversial Heavenly Bodies
exhibit, and give a couple of movie recommendations.

Links

Listen to and purchase Hospital Dreams on Bandcamp
https://theduskwhales.bandcamp.com/album/hospital-dreams

My interview with The Duskwhales about their 2017 album
Sorrowful Mysteries https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1473

Follow The Duskwhales on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheDuskwhales/

Timestamps

1:32 Heavenly Bodies exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of
Art

Movie recommendations

12:34 Babette’s
Feast

15:28 A Quiet
Place

19:41 Chris Baker interview (songs used with
permission)

20:39 Song: “Hospital Dreams” by The Duskwhales

24:32 The story behind Hospital Dreams: Chris’s
cancer

27:41 Writing songs as a way of occupying time during chemo

28:42 Song discussion: “Hospital Dreams”

29:57 You can’t spell the word “chemotherapy” without “mother”:
Mary in “
All Her Wonder” and “Turn White”

32:20 The band’s first time self-recording

33:56 Plans for a trilogy of albums

35:20 Keyboardist Brian Majewski’s departure and return

36:10 Hospital Dreams cover art

37:23 Chris’s ill-fated but diverting Twitter campaign

38:09 The Duskwhales’ future

39:02 Music Chris is currently listening to; influences on
Hospital Dreams

44:25 Weekly excerpt: Hans Urs von
Balthasar

