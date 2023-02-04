Jun 5, 2018
One of the most creative rock bands around today is
Virginia-based indie rock trio The Duskwhales. Drummer/singer Chris
Baker joins me to talk about their new EP, Hospital
Dreamsa set of melancholic, folky acoustic songs he wrote
while battling cancer. In this episode I also discuss the
Metropolitan Museum of Art’s controversial Heavenly Bodies
exhibit, and give a couple of movie recommendations.
Links
Listen to and purchase Hospital Dreams on Bandcamp
https://theduskwhales.bandcamp.com/album/hospital-dreams
My interview with The Duskwhales about their 2017 album
Sorrowful Mysteries https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1473
Follow The Duskwhales on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheDuskwhales/
Timestamps
1:32 Heavenly Bodies exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of
Art
Movie recommendations
12:34 Babette’s
Feast
15:28 A Quiet
Place
19:41 Chris Baker interview (songs used with
permission)
20:39 Song: “Hospital Dreams” by The Duskwhales
24:32 The story behind Hospital Dreams: Chris’s
cancer
27:41 Writing songs as a way of occupying time during chemo
28:42 Song discussion: “Hospital Dreams”
29:57 You can’t spell the word “chemotherapy” without “mother”:
Mary in “
All Her Wonder” and “Turn White”
32:20 The band’s first time self-recording
33:56 Plans for a trilogy of albums
35:20 Keyboardist Brian Majewski’s departure and return
36:10 Hospital Dreams cover art
37:23 Chris’s ill-fated but diverting Twitter campaign
38:09 The Duskwhales’ future
39:02 Music Chris is currently listening to; influences on
Hospital Dreams
44:25 Weekly excerpt: Hans Urs von
Balthasar