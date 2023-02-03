In the new off-Broadway play Heroes of the Fourth

Turningplaywright Will Arbery (son of two Wyoming Catholic

College professors) offers a nuanced, accurate portrayal of the way

conservatives talk to each other when progressives aren’t around.

The characters are instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent

time among well-educated Catholic conservatives. The play has

attracted positive attention from both secular and Catholic

media.

Is Heroes a zoological exhibit for

progressives to gape at, or something deeper? Is it ultimately more

unsettling to a perceptive Catholic viewer, for whom Arbery’s

troubled characters might function as an indictment of a Catholic

conservatism that can be focused more on ideas and temporal

concerns than on the reality of Christ?

And if so, does the play itself recognize the nature of the

problem? That is, does it deal substantively with its characters’

Catholicism, or, like some of those characters, does it merely use

certain Catholic ideas in the service of temporal political

debates? Having seen Heroes of the Fourth Turning,

Thomas Mirus and James Majewski discuss.

Links

Heroes of the Fourth Turning https://www.playwrightshorizons.org/shows/plays/heroes-fourth-turning/

C. C. Pecknold’s review: https://catholicherald.co.uk/commentandblogs/2019/10/01/an-extraordinary-play-that-challenges-progressives-and-conservatives-alike/

Rod Dreher’s commentary: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher-tags/heroes-of-the-fourth-turning/

Theme music: “Franciscan Eyes”, written and performed by

Thomas Mirus.

