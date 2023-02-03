Nov 26, 2019
Modernity has attempted to do away with authority. It does this
not most commonly by advocating anarchy. Rather, it justifies its
own established powers in terms of a fictive self-rule, and
purports to replace the arbitrary dictates of power–and much of
what makes us human–with scientific rationality.
But authority is necessary to human life, and not just as a
medicine for weakness and evil. It arises from and serves what is
noblest in us. The French Catholic philosopher Yves R. Simon made
this case in A General Theory of Authority. With the help
of Dominican friar Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, Thomas dives into this
most enlightening book.
Links
https://twitter.com/FrAquinasOP
Yves R. Simon, A General Theory of Authority
https://www.amazon.com/General-Theory-Authority-Yves-Simon/dp/0268010048
Charles De Koninck, On the Primacy of the Common Good:
Against the Personalists https://emmilco.files.wordpress.com/2014/06/de-koninck-common-good.pdf
