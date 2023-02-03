Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 56 – Vindicating Authority
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 56 – Vindicating Authority

Nov 26, 2019

Nov 26, 2019

Modernity has attempted to do away with authority. It does this
not most commonly by advocating anarchy. Rather, it justifies its
own established powers in terms of a fictive self-rule, and
purports to replace the arbitrary dictates of power–and much of
what makes us human–with scientific rationality.

But authority is necessary to human life, and not just as a
medicine for weakness and evil. It arises from and serves what is
noblest in us. The French Catholic philosopher Yves R. Simon made
this case in A General Theory of Authority. With the help
of Dominican friar Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, Thomas dives into this
most enlightening book.

