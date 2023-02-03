Modernity has attempted to do away with authority. It does this

not most commonly by advocating anarchy. Rather, it justifies its

own established powers in terms of a fictive self-rule, and

purports to replace the arbitrary dictates of power–and much of

what makes us human–with scientific rationality.

But authority is necessary to human life, and not just as a

medicine for weakness and evil. It arises from and serves what is

noblest in us. The French Catholic philosopher Yves R. Simon made

this case in A General Theory of Authority. With the help

of Dominican friar Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, Thomas dives into this

most enlightening book.

Links

https://twitter.com/FrAquinasOP

Yves R. Simon, A General Theory of Authority

https://www.amazon.com/General-Theory-Authority-Yves-Simon/dp/0268010048

Charles De Koninck, On the Primacy of the Common Good:

Against the Personalists https://emmilco.files.wordpress.com/2014/06/de-koninck-common-good.pdf

