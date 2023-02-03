James Matthew Wilson’s new cycle of poems, The River of the

Immaculate Conceptionis a reflection on the history of the

Catholic faith in the Americas, from Juan Diego to Elizabeth Ann

Seton. Its title is the name given to the Mississippi River by the

missionary Fr. Marquette. James reads four of the seven poems,

explains their relation to the recent Mass of the Americas which

inspired them, and discusses the challenges and delights of poetic

form.

Links

Buy The River of the Immaculate Conception at Wiseblood

Books

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p96/The_River_of_the_Immaculate_Conception.html

Watch the Mass of the Americas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFoj3viHXnk

JMW’s website: https://www.jamesmatthewwilson.com/

JMW’s recommended resources for aspiring

poets:

Colosseum Summer Institute

https://www.colosseuminstitute.com/summer-institute.html

James Matthew Wilson, The Fortunes of Poetry in an Age of

Unmaking

https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p82/The_Fortunes_of_Poetry_in_an_Age_of_Unmaking.html

William Baer, Writing Metrical Poetry: Contemporary Lessons

for Mastering Traditional Forms

https://www.amazon.com/Writing-Metrical-Poetry-Contemporary-Traditional/dp/1582974152

Timothy Steele, All the Fun’s in How You Say a Thing: An

Explanation of Meter and Versification

https://www.amazon.com/All-Funs-How-Thing-Versification/dp/0821412604

