Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 57 – River of the Immaculate Conception
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 57 – River of the Immaculate Conception

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 57 – River of the Immaculate Conception

Dec 3, 2019

James Matthew Wilson’s new cycle of poems, The River of the
Immaculate Conceptionis a reflection on the history of the
Catholic faith in the Americas, from Juan Diego to Elizabeth Ann
Seton. Its title is the name given to the Mississippi River by the
missionary Fr. Marquette. James reads four of the seven poems,
explains their relation to the recent Mass of the Americas which
inspired them, and discusses the challenges and delights of poetic
form.

Links

Buy The River of the Immaculate Conception at Wiseblood
Books
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p96/The_River_of_the_Immaculate_Conception.html

Watch the Mass of the Americas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFoj3viHXnk

JMW’s website: https://www.jamesmatthewwilson.com/

JMW’s recommended resources for aspiring
poets:

Colosseum Summer Institute
https://www.colosseuminstitute.com/summer-institute.html

James Matthew Wilson, The Fortunes of Poetry in an Age of
Unmaking
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p82/The_Fortunes_of_Poetry_in_an_Age_of_Unmaking.html

William Baer, Writing Metrical Poetry: Contemporary Lessons
for Mastering Traditional Forms
https://www.amazon.com/Writing-Metrical-Poetry-Contemporary-Traditional/dp/1582974152

Timothy Steele, All the Fun’s in How You Say a Thing: An
Explanation of Meter and Versification
https://www.amazon.com/All-Funs-How-Thing-Versification/dp/0821412604

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

