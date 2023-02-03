Dec 3, 2019
James Matthew Wilson’s new cycle of poems, The River of the
Immaculate Conceptionis a reflection on the history of the
Catholic faith in the Americas, from Juan Diego to Elizabeth Ann
Seton. Its title is the name given to the Mississippi River by the
missionary Fr. Marquette. James reads four of the seven poems,
explains their relation to the recent Mass of the Americas which
inspired them, and discusses the challenges and delights of poetic
form.
Links
Buy The River of the Immaculate Conception at Wiseblood
Books
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p96/The_River_of_the_Immaculate_Conception.html
Watch the Mass of the Americas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFoj3viHXnk
JMW’s website: https://www.jamesmatthewwilson.com/
JMW’s recommended resources for aspiring
poets:
Colosseum Summer Institute
https://www.colosseuminstitute.com/summer-institute.html
James Matthew Wilson, The Fortunes of Poetry in an Age of
Unmaking
https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p82/The_Fortunes_of_Poetry_in_an_Age_of_Unmaking.html
William Baer, Writing Metrical Poetry: Contemporary Lessons
for Mastering Traditional Forms
https://www.amazon.com/Writing-Metrical-Poetry-Contemporary-Traditional/dp/1582974152
Timothy Steele, All the Fun’s in How You Say a Thing: An
Explanation of Meter and Versification
https://www.amazon.com/All-Funs-How-Thing-Versification/dp/0821412604
