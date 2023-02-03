Terrence Malick’s stunning new filmA Hidden Lifeis

about Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian farmer who was

martyred for refusing to swear loyalty to Hitler. James Majewski

joins Thomas to discuss the film. He reads excerpts from Bl.

Franz’s letters and prison writings, to see how well Malick’s

portrayal lives up to the real-life saint. The letters of Franz and

his wife Franziska their deep devotional life, and testify to how

much Franz’s heroism owed to the sacraments and the support of some

good priests who we do not see in the film.

