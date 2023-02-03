Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 58
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 58

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 58

Dec 13, 2019

Terrence Malick’s stunning new filmA Hidden Lifeis
about Blessed Franz Jägerstätter, an Austrian farmer who was
martyred for refusing to swear loyalty to Hitler. James Majewski
joins Thomas to discuss the film. He reads excerpts from Bl.
Franz’s letters and prison writings, to see how well Malick’s
portrayal lives up to the real-life saint. The letters of Franz and
his wife Franziska their deep devotional life, and testify to how
much Franz’s heroism owed to the sacraments and the support of some
good priests who we do not see in the film.

Links

A Hidden Life trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJXmdY4lVR0

Franz Jägerstätter: Letters and Writings from
Prisoned. Erna Putz, is published by Orbis Books, a press
that publishes a fair amount of heretical and dissenting material.
The letters are well worth reading but we encourage you to buy a
used copy rather than supporting that publisher.

If you enjoyed this discussion, check out James and Thomas’s
other show, Criteria: The Catholic Film Podcast. http://catholicculture.org/criteria

To hear James read more writings of the saints, check out
Catholic Culture Audiobooks. https://www.catholicculture.org/audiobooks

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

