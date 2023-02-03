Dec 20, 2019
This is a love letter to the great English Christmas carols,
from “There Is No Rose” to “The Boar’s Head”.
Did you know that not just any Christmas song is a carol? The
true carol, in all its earthy splendor, is a distinctive product of
the Catholic middle ages. Yet our forefathers didn’t limit caroling
to Christmas: they wrote carols for every season of the year
covering the entire story of our Redemption, not to mention secular
topics at times.
This episode explores the origin of carols in England, their
cultural meaning, and how they were suppressed by the Puritans and
were revived in modern times. And of course, you’ll hear a lot of
great music throughout, ranging from historically informed
performance to modern arrangements!
Links
Erik Routley, The English Carol https://www.amazon.com/English-Carol-Erik-Routley/dp/0837169895
Andrew Gant, The Carols of Christmas
https://www.amazon.com/Carols-Christmas-Celebration-Surprising-Favorite/dp/0718031520
All music in this episode used with permission from the
recording artist and/or label.
Agincourt Carol, Alamire https://www.amazon.com/Deo-Gracias-Anglia-Alamire/dp/B008L1GZUO
Nowell sing we both all and some, Quire Cleveland https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/quirecleveland2
Gabriel From Heaven’s King, Quire Cleveland https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/quirecleveland2
A Virgin Most Pure, Stairwell Carolers https://www.stairwellcarollers.com/en/o-magnum-mysterium/
Coventry Carol, Harry Christophers and the Sixteen, available on
the CORO record label at https://thesixteenshop.com/
Bedfordshire May Carol, Shirley Collins
https://mainlynorfolk.info/shirley.collins/records/withinsound.html
Remember O Thou Man, The King’s Singers https://www.amazon.com/Remember-O-Thou-Man/dp/B073JZN754
Wassail (Gloucestershire Wassail, arr. Vaughan Williams), Quire
Cleveland https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/quirecleveland4
Green Growth the Holly, Early Music New York—Frederick Renz,
Director https://www.earlymusicny.org/a-renaissance-christmas
My Dancing Day, Robert Shaw Chorale
https://www.amazon.com/Songs-Angels-Christmas-Hymns-Carols/dp/B000003D0G
Drive the Cold Winter Away, Owain Phyfe and the New World
Renaissance Band https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/nwrb
In the Bleak Midwinter, Quire Cleveland https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/quirecleveland2
Lullay My Liking (Holst), HSVPA Madrigal Singers (Houston, TX)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mw81DCQ3HhI
A Hymn to the Virgin (Britten), VOCES8 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B077GC4QVT/ref=dm_ws_sp_ps_dp
There is no rose, Quire Cleveland https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/quirecleveland2
Thanks to all, but especially to Ross W. Duffin for his
generosity with Quire Cleveland’s back catalogue!
Also recommended:
A Waverly Consort Christmas: From East Anglia to
Appalachia
https://www.amazon.com/Waverly-Consort-Christmas-Anglia-Appalachia/dp/B000002SRK
Other non-famous carols mentioned: Seven
Virgins (The Leaves of Life); This Endris Night; Tempus adest
floridum (Good King Wenceslas); Kingsfold (I heard the voice of
Jesus say); The Cherry Tree Carol; Masters In This Hall; The Golden
Carol; Snow in the Street; New Prince, New Pomp
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio