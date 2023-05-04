Home » The Catholic Culture Podcast: Livestream announcement
May 4, 2023

We’ll be doing YouTube livestreams on the next 3 Monday
evenings, as part of CatholicCulture.org’s May fundraising
campaign. In these freewheeling conversations, you’ll have the
opportunity to ask questions and prompt discussion in the live chat
box!

5/8, 8pm ET – Mike Aquilina (host, Way of the Fathers
podcast)

5/15, 8pm ET – Thomas Mirus & James Majewski (hosts,Catholic
Culture Podcast, Catholic Culture Audiobooks, Criteria: The
Catholic Film Podcast)

5/22, 8pm ET – Phil Lawler & Jeff Mirus (CatholicCulture.org
writers)

You can use this link to connect to the Mike Aquilina
livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNXvhOJuLZ8

The links to the other two livestreams will go up on the
Catholic Culture YouTube channel a few days before each one.

