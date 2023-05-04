The Catholic Culture Podcast: Livestream announcement

We’ll be doing YouTube livestreams on the next 3 Monday

evenings, as part of CatholicCulture.org’s May fundraising

campaign. In these freewheeling conversations, you’ll have the

opportunity to ask questions and prompt discussion in the live chat

box!

5/8, 8pm ET – Mike Aquilina (host, Way of the Fathers

podcast)

5/15, 8pm ET – Thomas Mirus & James Majewski (hosts,Catholic

Culture Podcast, Catholic Culture Audiobooks, Criteria: The

Catholic Film Podcast)

5/22, 8pm ET – Phil Lawler & Jeff Mirus (CatholicCulture.org

writers)

You can use this link to connect to the Mike Aquilina

livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNXvhOJuLZ8

The links to the other two livestreams will go up on the

Catholic Culture YouTube channel a few days before each one.