Originally published as episode 59 on December 21, 2019, this

popular episode is being rerun in a slightly improved version.

This is a love letter to the great English Christmas carols,

from “There Is No Rose” to “The Boar’s Head”.

Did you know that not just any Christmas song is a carol? The

true carol, in all its earthy splendor, is a distinctive product of

the Catholic middle ages. Yet our forefathers didn’t limit caroling

to Christmas: they wrote carols for every season of the year

covering the entire story of our Redemption, not to mention secular

topics at times.

This episode explores the origin of carols in England, their

cultural meaning, and how they were suppressed by the Puritans and

were revived in modern times. And of course, you’ll hear a lot of

great music throughout, ranging from historically informed

performance to modern arrangements!

