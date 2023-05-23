The Catholic sobriety test w/ Phil Lawler and Jeff Mirus

May 23, 2023
In the last of the YouTube livestreams related to Catholic
Culture’s May fundraising campaign, Jeff Mirus and Phil Lawler
discuss their approach to writing responsible, sober commentary
during a time of crisis in the Church: that is, when the news is
crazy, how can we talk about it sanely?
