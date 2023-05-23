Home » The Catholic sobriety test w/ Phil Lawler and Jeff Mirus
The Catholic sobriety test w/ Phil Lawler and Jeff Mirus

May 23, 2023

In the last of the YouTube livestreams related to Catholic
Culture’s May fundraising campaign, Jeff Mirus and Phil Lawler
discuss their approach to writing responsible, sober commentary
during a time of crisis in the Church: that is, when the news is
crazy, how can we talk about it sanely?

We’re a week into CatholicCulture.org’s May fundraising
campaign. Generous donors have offered a $50,000 matching grant, so
any donation you make by May 24 will double in value! You can
donate on our website or PayPal (tax-deductible).

Donation links below: http://www.CatholicCulture.org/donate

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=DZRZRJ5723MLA

Go to Catholic Culture’s website for tons of content, including
news, articles, podcasts, liturgical year info, and a vast library
of documents: https://www.catholicculture.org

