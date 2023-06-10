The CC recognizes “tension” and endorses expanding with conditions

In times of definition, the Civic Coalition, the third founding member of Together for Change, does not want to be left out of the strategy of the opposition space, even if that implies deepening some internal differences.

With an electoral scenario that is far from being a guarantee of victory for JxC, the CC agrees with the need to expand the space, even if that implies setting conditions without putting unity at stake, a situation that was seen in danger several times in The last weeks.

“Are there tensions? Yes, there are tensions. If extension requests have to be processed, we will do so. The tension is natural based on the competitive internal that we have”, admitted Juan Manuel López, head of the block of deputies of the CC, the same one who recognized that “the possibilities of rupture are never zero” on the opposition front”.

The premise of the Coalition is to advance in a majority center strategy. That is, add and expand the space but without resorting to extremes. Maximiliano Ferraro, head of the CC at the national level, was last Monday at the National Committee of the UCR where the possible incorporation of Juan Schiaretti was discussed in an express meeting and it went to a fourth intermission without conclusions. He was also yesterday at the conference where José Luis Espert was welcomed to Together for Change, an electoral move that has the support of Elisa Carrió.

The former deputy will be in Córdoba this weekend and in a message she sent to her local followers, she asked them to “think very carefully who they vote for as governor.”

Carrió maintains his support for Luis Juez’s candidacy for the June 25 elections, but he also warned about Martín Llaryora, the Hacemos por Córdoba candidate, who is seeking to succeed Juan Schiaretti.

“Llaryora is not Schiaretti, she can be terrible. I’ll let you know before it’s too late,” insisted Carrió, who maintained that the current mayor of the provincial capital “could be a new, authoritarian Kirchner.”

At the federal level, the CC had a long debate yesterday in a plenary session that lasted for five hours to clarify what the party position will be.

“Unity in the difference is only achieved with political friendship, without lies and with sincere dialogue,” says the final statement with which they seek to move away from some last-minute conversations seeking political gain.

In the text they also propose: “Let’s discuss in the face of society but with enough intelligence and respect so as not to annihilate the common strategy of our alliance, publicly ignoring each other among those who share the path cannot be an option,” they stated.

In recent days, Carrió has pointed out his criticism of former President Mauricio Macri and accused him of wanting to “split” the PRO. The former deputy had already said that Macri had a “dark side”, which was answered with irony by the PRO boss: “I am Batman”, she told him.

“At times when some seek to fragment and polarize Argentines, we know that there is a vast majority of them who demand a just and non-violent solution,” the party insisted.

In this context, Ferraro was empowered to sign a national electoral alliance, within the framework of Together for Change, in view of the closure of fronts scheduled for Wednesday, June 14.