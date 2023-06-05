The CEB explained its reasons and hopes that EPRE will validate the increase in light in Bariloche

The president of the CEB (Cooperativa de Electricidad Bariloche), Carlos Aristegui, and other directors of the electricity provider defended today in public hearing the rate increase of 35% that they intend to apply to the 56,000 users of the service in Bariloche and Dina Huapi, and that will now depend on what the regulatory body defines.

At the moment open to participation only five speakers intervened (half of those who had registered) and a large majority challenged the rate increasewith messages that in some cases were addressed to the State and not so much to the provider.

The vice president of the Federation of Companies and Entities of Bariloche and the Andean Zone, Hernán Lagar, said for example that “The tax and tariff burden that small businesses and micro-SMEs bear is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain”and that in this context a new increase in light would aggravate this situation.

“We are not in a position to validate new increases” he affirmed, without contradicting the argument of the higher costs presented by the CEB, in what seemed like a request to the State to absorb them via subsidies.

More direct was the SME entrepreneur gabriel trujillowho said that the sector that integrates suffers the high costs of electricity throughout the country, which “affects competitiveness”. He made special reference to the tariff surcharge paid by “T2” users, that is, those demanding extra power, and who end up assuming infrastructure costs “that the State should pay”.

According to Trujillo, a further increase in the rate will affect the profitability of SMEs, which are the ones that generate the most employment. He also said that the higher cost of energy “discourages investment” or encourages companies to move to other parts of the country where the service is cheaper. He gave Germany as an example where, as he said, these days they are studying “special rates for the cost of energy to improve the competitiveness of the industry.”

Lagar, in turn, said that if you look at the “complete” CEB ballot, It is not true that there have not been increases in the last five years (as claimed by the cooperative, in relation to the part that falls to it), but for the user the rate rose between 120 and 140% per year “for the same consumption”, due to the updating of other charges or the removal of subsidies .

He stressed that these increases were higher than inflation and companies “transfer them to products.”

The CEB justified the rate increase

Oblivious to these reasons, CEB spokesmen Néstor Prado and Eduardo Broglio stated at the opening of the hearing that the last tariff review dates from 2018 and since then, the “added value of distribution” received by the cooperative has not changed, as it did with the part destined to pay salaries.

They said that the provision costs grew by an average of 650%, with extreme cases such as wooden posts (1,720%) and pre-assembled cables (1,382%).

They indicated that the Value Added Distribution component must be corrected to comply with essential investments at a rate of 1,174.9 million pesos per year, cover “exploitation costs” for 110.8 million, customer service for 159.1 million and ” support costs” for 483 million.

According to Broglio, today the CEB has 56,187 associates of which 78% are residential and a total of 38,000 registered users consumption less than 250 kWh per month. The directors of the CEB indicated that the 35% increase requested from EPRE would generate an average increase of 1,731 pesos per month in the bill of those who consume 250 kWh. They understood that it constitutes a “fair and reasonable” fee. They also defended the “transparency parameters” contained in the proposal.

None of this was validated by the most critical speaker who took part in the audience, the leader of the justicialismo Leandro Costa Bruttenwho said they had one complaint in court against the CEB for “false balances”. He pointed out that The intended increase “is part of a strategy of emptying”which would translate into the absorption via electricity tariff of losses of the companies controlled by the CEB.

Costa Brutten listed them one by one and said that the most disturbing case is that of AVC SA (internet provider and cable TV) whose bankruptcy during the current administration would have increased from 33 to 160 million pesos. According to the Peronist lawyer, companies in this area “provide profits all over the world“, but this would not happen with AVC. In his opinion, the tariff correction would be so that the extra income from the electric service helps to cover that deficit.

“They promised an external audit, but never did it. I ask EPRE not to endorse this mismanagement, ”said Costa Brutten when closing his intervention.

“A new increase will impact the family economy”

The deputy Ombudsman of the province, Álvaro Larreguy, also participated, who highlighted “the importance of this essential service”, said that the growing inflation suffered by the population stood at 8.2% in the last month and “any new increase will impact the family economy.”

Larregui asked EPRE “to take this context into account”. He said that the savings generated by the new technologies were not contemplated (for example, those generated with the adoption of the digital invoice) and questioned the criteria of charging users with the increase in inputs, given that “the concept of risk business prevents automatic transfer of costs”.

From another side, the user Marcial Torres was the only one who openly defended the 35% rate adjustment. He said he lives in the San Francisco III neighborhood and has been a member of the CEB for 40 years. He expressed his support for the increase and said by way of example that “a kilo of meat costs more than a month of electricity for an average home.” He also compared it to the cost of filling up a car with gas, several times the bill the cooperative sends to most homes.

He defended the tariff correction proposed by the electricity provider and even opined that “it is little”, if it is compared with other services such as mobile telephony or the Internet.

