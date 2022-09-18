Original title: In just two months, a number of breaking circle dramas have jointly opened a new model of “IP full-view marketing” (quote)

The ceiling is being shattered for the series “Keeping Open” (topic)

Worker’s Daily – China Industry Network reporter Su Mo

“Menghualu” is integrated with the Song Dynasty Fenghua, extracting the unique cultural highlights of the Song “tide”, and then empowering the IP with the ecological capabilities of the platform, making full use of the content, cultural and aesthetic value of the IP, breaking through multiple scenarios, and giving users The perfect demand link realizes the common and coordinated development of the panorama, so as to achieve the purpose of “cultural commercialization convergence”, drive the brand to carry the hot broadcast potential of the series, complete the brand marketing, and form a unique IP that is strongly bound to the series. The new model of drama IP “continue to operate” has successfully tested the waters on multiple platforms and multiple dramas in the past two months.

In the past, there was “Menghualu”, and then “Xinghan Splendid”. In just two months, a number of breakout dramas have opened up a new model of “IP full-view marketing” of “continuing business” online and offline. The audience is not addicted to watching the people sprinkle sugar in the drama, and they also “accompany the ceremony” to live broadcast the screening ceremony, purchase peripheral and co-branded products, and participate in the theme exhibition offline… The business model, commercial products, and marketing methods of the drama IP have all unlocked a new era.

Wang Ying, general manager of Tencent’s online video commercialization department, said in an exclusive interview with Workers Daily: “The so-called IP omni-directional marketing does not mean planning everything in advance and directly following the steps. IP omni-directional marketing has its own cycle and outlet. In line with the rhythm of the episodes and the platform ecology, it will be advanced in an orderly manner.”

From Song Dynasty to “Song Chao”

The tea is rolled at the end, the soup is poured into it, and the bamboo whisk is used to blow… Zhao Pan’er (played by Liu Yifei) has a beautiful smile and a graceful figure. Then use a teaspoon to outline a few strokes, a landscape painting “jumping on the tea”…

Ordering tea went from online to offline. With this wave of popularity, HEYTEA launched two co-branded drinks, which sold more than 300,000 cups on the day of launch; another brand on the same track also has differentiated operations, with the first special drinks and customized snacks, which have also been well received. Countless.

Just joint authorization is not enough to surprise the audience and the industry. So what about moving the plot offline to “continue to operate”? The “semi-covered face” in the play has pop-up themed stores in four places including Beijing and Guangzhou; “Zhao’s Tea House” also “opened” in Shenzhen. In the short one and a half month period of the broadcast, an offline antique market immersion exhibition called “Fengya Menghuayou” was also lively in Changsha, with more than 10,000 people visiting.

What surprised Wang Ying was that the audience of the exhibition was not limited to fans of “Meng Hualu”.

“What do people in the Song Dynasty do when they wake up early and stay in the dark? I adore the 996-style entertainment life.” “People in the Song Dynasty are also narcissistic, and they don’t hang up celebrities and take selfies at home!” The things people envy. In addition to satisfying the audience’s curiosity about the era and background of the plot, it also provides brand users with a marketing imagination space with more cultural attributes.

And the audience has also moved from passive acceptance to active participation: the theme short video contest on the site, through the event title, the rights exposure of talent works, and short video traffic push support, etc., continue to amplify the popularity of IP, and achieve a sustainable ecological cycle.

“This time, we have done a particularly complete integrated marketing from online to offline, and the social link has been opened up.” Wang Ying said.

The two-way journey between the audience and the series

“I am a fan of Hanfu, and I also like traditional culture. If I have to travel back to ancient times, the Song Dynasty must be my first choice.” Recently, the Cantonese version of “Menghualu” landed on TVB, Macau audience A Wen told reporters that in addition to the plot, she I also like the aesthetic quality of the series and the life of the ancients with fireworks. Before seeing the Cantonese version, the co-branded Hanfu, fans and umbrellas she bought had already arrived.

“Derivatives should be an extension of a user’s love for IP. Our ideal is to let the user’s love for IP come from the screen into his real life.” Wang Ying said

There are not many successful cases from drama series to surrounding areas, but it is very common in the development of animation IP. For example, “Douluo Continent”, around comics, there are animations, live-action dramas, figures, offline exhibitions and other multiple presentation modes .

“For example, when I saw some tea at the time, I really wanted to drink a cup of the same style, so I immediately queued up to buy it when it was launched offline. After drinking it, I learned about the culture, and then I realized that there is so much wonderful knowledge behind it.” Liang said that she will take the initiative to find a fit point with the drama in real life.

In Wang Ying’s view, the reason why “Meng Hualu” can create the IP transformation model of so many dramas for the first time lies in its cultural attributes. It is precisely because the audience recognizes the cultural connotation behind it and has a profound cultural identity in it that they are willing to accept the drama from online into real life.

“We have accumulated control over the audience’s preferences in each project. Before, during and after the broadcast, we will conduct research on the audience’s feelings.” According to Wang Ying, in the field of authorized cooperation, the platform will develop and meet the needs of the audience. The marketing ideas of brand characteristics are also constantly exploring more diverse ways of playing.

With the development of IP marketing in recent years, new commercial forms are also emerging in response to user needs. From the early days of “The Alliance of Counsellors” to innovative creative advertising, to the current “Meng Hualu” through the online and offline full-chain marketing. It can be seen that in order to better integrate the demands of users and businesses, various platforms have been continuously deepening the exploration of richer and multi-dimensional “mind-moving”.

Last year, “Knives in the Snow” also tried to open a new path. The appearance of “Bookfield in the Snow” at the end of the film not only completes the complex main story, but also makes the unpredictable moves in the martial arts world linger in the audience’s imagination. Some netizens joked: “”The Swordsman in the Snow” has set itself the biggest ‘adversary’, which is “The Bookfield in the Snow”.”

It is precisely because of the previous series of explorations that the ancient costume dramas that were not favored by brands have turned the tide this summer: 40+ brand advertisements of “Meng Hualu”, 30+ brand advertisements of “Agarwood Ruins·Agarwood Chonghua”… …

Be imaginative about how IP plays

“The world has been working hard to pay to unlock it for a long time.” The previous advance screening made it difficult for the audience to accept that they had to spend additional money to unlock the episode itself after buying a membership.

So if the unlocking is turned into an interactive celebration, will it make the audience feel worth it? The answer is yes. “It’s just for the money of the ‘Gu Pan’ group.” Kojima, who snapped up the qualifications for the finale screening ceremony, kept posting “sweet sugar” on the barrage.

This time, the screening ceremony integrates the main creator, interactive games, and traditional cultural display, and fully upgrades the unlocking ending to a ceremony that can be deeply involved and interactive. The behind-the-scenes footage and the main creator’s voice were released one by one during the hours of watching the show together. “Enjoyed” and “18 yuan worth it”, more audiences felt that they had a good time.

Since then, dramas on multiple platforms such as “The Stars and the Moon is Rising”, “Twenty Do Not Confused 2”, “Agarwood Like Crumbs, Agarwood Chonghua”, “Ice Rain and Fire” have also adopted this more layered service and increased payment. path of.

However, whether this routine can work or not depends on the quality of the episodes. The content is not out of date, otherwise no audience will pay for the IP’s “continued business“. This is the case for paid unlocking, and the same is true for other online and offline games.

“I believe that there will be more models for ‘IP’ to continue to operate in the future, and platforms and brands will promote this new format, but as an audience, there is no need to set a ceiling for this. Disturbing, but also to continue my love for IP, only in this way will I be willing to give traffic and money.” The voice of drama fan Chun Zhixiao is representative.