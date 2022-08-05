As the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, the moon cake market is becoming more and more popular. Various brands have entered the “mooncake war” one after another. In addition to traditional mooncake flavors, a variety of new flavors of mooncakes have emerged, and the competition is fierce. According to the recent moon cake market consumption trend report, Hong Kong-style moon cakes have become one of the most popular moon cakes among consumers, and the representative of Hong Kong-style moon cakes that are favored by young consumers is the custard-yellow moon cake.

It is reported that since its establishment, Meicheng hasCreamy Custard MooncakeCarry out special research and refinement, as a new benchmark brand in the moon cake industry, the new star series launched in mid-autumn 2022 – the classic milky yellow moon cake series, is popular all over the Internet. Among them, the Golden Jade Moon Cake with Flowing Heart Cream is even more popular, successfully occupying the market of young consumers, setting off rounds of panic buying.





This year, “Liu Xin Expert” Mei Cheng joined hands with Michelin masters and black pearl double-star chefs to select green and healthy raw materials, adopt master craftsmanship, and jointly develop the golden jade custard cream mooncake, combining Cantonese classic golden jade with Hong Kong The ingenious fusion of the classic flowing custard, the interpretation of the 2022 ace product of Meicheng mooncakes!





With the blessing of Meicheng’s original “flowing heart technology“, the flowing heart can flow at room temperature without heating. The crust is soft and fragrant, and when you break it open, you can see the green and attractive custard filling. Take a sip, the first is the fresh and moist golden jade filling, and then the smooth and bursting feeling hits the taste buds directly. It is crisp, soft and delicate.





Meicheng, which is committed to creating “artistic food”, not only has mooncakes rich in artistic flavor, but also fully integrates “artistic DNA” into mooncake gift boxes. The main color of emerald green and the golden jade filling complement each other, and at the same time, it is decorated with gilt gold. The elements of Chinese and Western cultures are intertwined and integrated. The classic octagonal box shape is rich in auspicious meanings.





Golden Jade Mooncake with Creamy Custard, with its excellent ingredient formula and production process, made its debut on the 2022 international food stage and won the double-material award in one fell swoop! Two Star Award”, the well-deserved Meicheng “Moon Cake King” in 2022.





Art inherits the classics, and innovation continues to be brilliant. Meicheng combines “art” and “delicious” creativity, always adheres to the international trend baking concept with “pure and healthy” as the core, and is committed to creating Chinese high-end fashion souvenirs, not only fashion, but also connotation. In the future, we expect Meicheng to create more “art mooncakes” that will “pop”.



