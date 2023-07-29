The Central Bank bought 300 million dollars and closed its best week of the year

Within the framework of the agricultural dollar, the Banco Central managed to capture $302 million this Friday after intervening in the exchange market and closed the best week in terms of foreign currency acquisition so far in 2023, reaching a cumulative of USD 735 million.

The liquidations of the regional economies reached $370 million of which the monetary authority obtained USD 365 million. However, he also sold an estimated USD 72 million in yuan. Thus, the net purchase closed above USD 300 million.

Agreement with the IMF: the Government announces measures pending disbursements

As reported by economic analyst Salvador VitelliIts about highest amount since the last business day of May, when the Central was left with USD 451 million at the end of the so-called dollar III. So far, this is the most important currency purchase of the year.

Agricultural dollar: initial success in the face of a shortage of foreign currency

The differentiated exchange rate offered by the launch of the fourth edition of the Export Incentive Program (PIE) It was key for the BCRA to be able to rebuild reserves after the bleeding that it had been suffering during July. Before the measure, the hemorrhage of dollars had far exceeded USD 1,000 million.

Although the drop in foreign currency holdings is far from being reversed, since more than USD 19 billion have been lost so far this year, the repurchase in the Single and Free Exchange Market (MULC) offers a breather for both the entity chaired by Miguel Angel Pesce like the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa.

The details of the agreement with the IMF: payment of maturities and new disbursements

Yesterday, sources from the Palacio de Hacienda had highlighted to PROFILE the strengthening of the monetary entity to acquire foreign currency and reinforce the dwindling reserves in a context of scarcity.

Repurchase of reserves: important weekly settlement of agriculture

According to the daily monitoring carried out by the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR), the field settled a total of USD 884,770,455 throughout this week. As previously mentioned, the Central managed to get a net USD 735 million. That is, more than 83% of the liquidated.

It is necessary to go back to the end of December 2022 to observe a similar repurchase level. Indeed, at that time the BCRA acquired little more than USD 1,000 millionobtained weekly in the twilight of the soybean dollar II.

