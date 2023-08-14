The Central Bank devalued more than 20%: it brought the dollar to $365.50 and the rate to 118%

This Monday, after the result of the primary elections, finally, The Central Bank advanced with a devaluation of the wholesale dollar official until $365,5 and, in line with that measure, resolved to raise the monetary policy rate (including that of the traditional fixed term) by 21 percentage points, up to 118%.

On the blackboards of Banco Nación, the wholesale dollar operates at $365.50, which reconfirms the market speculation that, days before, anticipated that after the primary elections, a devaluation of the official exchange rate would take place.

It is worth remembering that The wholesale dollar governs foreign trade operations and has increased 97.6% so far in 2023,

The quotes on the boards of Banco Nación show that lraising the official wholesale dollar to $365.5 implies a devaluation of 21.8% with respect to the last closing price and according to reports, the highest monetary authority would keep it fixed until the presidential elections in October.

It is worth remembering that updating the exchange rate was one of the requirements of the International Monetary Fund to approve the disbursement of US$7.5 billion.

rate hike

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) decided today to raise the monetary policy rate by 21 percentage points and has just announced it in an official communication.

Thus, he indicated that “the annual nominal interest rate of the 28-day Liquidity Letters (Leliq) went to 118% (209% in effective annual terms, TEA)” and in the same communication indicated that the guaranteed minimum rates on fixed terms will be redefined based on the new level of the policy rate.

“The monetary authority deems it convenient to readjust the level of interest rates of the monetary regulation instruments, in line with the rCalibration of the level of the official exchange rate. It, in order to anchor exchange rate expectations and minimize the degree of pass-through to prices, tend towards positive real returns on investments in local currency and favor the accumulation of international reserves”, they explained from the Central.

In addition, they added that the entity will continue to monitor the evolution of the general price level, the dynamics of the financial and exchange markets, and monetary aggregates for the purpose of calibrating its rate policy.

How much are the other types of dollars worth?

When the wholesale exchange rate jumps to $365.5, the rest of the dollars also move quickly. For instance, the parallel does not seem to have a definite number. While in some quotes the parallel remains at the levels of $605 to $610, some portals already reflect a quote that places it at $680. A flight of almost 75 pesos at the start of the wheel this Monday Post STEP.

For its part, Cash with Settlement operates at $651.86; while the stock dollar reaches $620 and the Tourist dollar reaches $731.

The country risk stands at 1914 points.

LR

