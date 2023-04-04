In another day of outflow of reserves, the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic completed sales for US$ 49 million to satisfy, as is usually explained, “needs

Thus, in the first two days of the month, the national monetary authority has already sold US$ 308 million.

In total, during all of 2023, U$S 3,308 million left the reserves.

On the same day, the Central Bank announced that it expects inflation to drop in April and that it will maintain the interest rate as it is today.

Thus, the BCRA ratified that, in the coming months, it will maintain its policy of calibrating interest rates and the rate of devaluation of the exchange rate “to the extent that financial and exchange conditions and price dynamics require it” , as part of its policy to help lower inflation.

According to the entity, the approval of the fourth revision of the Extended Facilities Program “consolidates the monetary policy framework that the BCRA has been implementing”, which includes maintaining a competitive real exchange rate and a positive real interest rate, that is, that the savings instruments in pesos beat the evolution of prices.

“In the coming months, the BCRA will continue calibrating its policies with the objective of lowering inflation. To this end, it will continue to adjust the monetary policy rate to the extent that financial and exchange conditions and price dynamics require it, it will seek to preserve financial stability using its intervention capacity through open market operations,” said the president. BCRA in its Monetary Policy Report, published today.

“Depreciation”

He also said that “it will continue adapting the rate of depreciation of the domestic currency in order to preserve the levels of external competitiveness; it will prudently manage exchange regulations in order to adapt them to the needs of the situation; it will maintain a prudent administration of monetary aggregates; and it will sterilize eventual liquidity surpluses with its monetary regulation instruments, in order to preserve the monetary balance”.

Looking ahead to April, the Central Bank said that “a drop in monthly inflation is expected compared to March”, once the transitory factors -such as the increases in private education before the start of the school year and the rise in prices of clothing and footwear due to the change of season- “stop pushing upwards”.

“For the following months, the downward trend of core inflation would resume, favored by the fiscal consolidation process, the accumulation of international reserves within the framework of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the interest rate policy that promotes savings in pesos and the coordination between prices and wages aimed at reducing inflationary inertia”, affirmed the Central.

Although, he warned: “The scenario is not without risks, accentuated in the context of drought and in an election year.”

In this context, in mid-January, the BCRA raised the interest rate with which it remunerates its shorter-term instruments (repos to entities and Mutual Investment Funds) to reinforce financial and exchange rate stability; while, in March, it decided to increase by 3 percentage points (from 75% to 78%) the minimum rate with which fixed-term deposits in the private sector are remunerated for individuals up to $10 million as for the rest of the depositors.

In foreign exchange matters, the monetary authority continued adjusting the rate of depreciation of the domestic currency -which moved between 5% and 7% per month- while adopting the regulatory framework for access to the foreign exchange market, as a way of “promote an efficient allocation of foreign exchange”.

dollar market

When it comes to the foreign exchange market, the dollar blue closed with an increase of one peso, at $393 per unit.

The official dollar closed today on the Banco Nación blackboard with a price of $217.50, with a rise of $1 compared to yesterday,

Meanwhile, in the stock segment, the cash dollar with settlement (CCL) advances 0.7%, to $409.09; while the MEP rises 0.6%, to $399.39, in the final leg of the wheel.

In the wholesale market, the US currency ended with an increase of 41 cents compared to the previous close, at an average of $210.78.

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marked an average of $282.75 per unit, and with the 35% advance on account of the Income Tax on the purchase of foreign currency, $358.87.

Meanwhile, the dollar destined for tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stood at $380.62, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it stood at $435.

The volume traded in the spot segment was US$344 million, in the futures sector of the Mercado Abierto Electrónico (MAE) operations were registered for US$77 million and in the Rofex futures market US$843 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

