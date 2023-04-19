The CGT and its harsh warning: “There is no more room for economic deterioration”

“There is no more margin for economic deterioration,” alerted the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) in a draft of a hard document that will be presented to the Board of Directors of the labor union.

The document is framed by a context of price increases above 104% year-on-year and poverty levels close to 40%.

“Inflation and poverty indices should lead the priorities for the adoption of urgent measures and actions. The entire leadership in general should be aware of that there is no more margin for economic deterioration without the risk of social decomposition”, highlights the text according to NA.

In this line, the workers’ union will urge the call for a political, economic and social consensus with the aim of reaching agreements for a medium and long-term program “promoting the development, production and work as necessary and urgent instruments to overcome the crisis and draw a horizon of growth with social justice”.

“The economic and social context is so serious that it does not allow personal or sectoral speculation; only through majority consensus based on a set of State policies aimed at starting up the productive potential that our country has,” he adds.

Inflation

The CGT considers that inflation should be lowered, since it considers it as “the real tax on poverty that deteriorates wages, it affects the predictability of investments and has a negative impact on all variables; the defense of the national productive apparatus; the implementation of policies that promote genuine employment; the promotion of Argentine work through export practices with added value; the strengthening of health and social security systems; promoting a process of upward social mobility and a fair redistribution of wealth”.

LM