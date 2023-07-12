The challenge of the Abarth 500e which celebrates Tom Cruise with his “Mission Possible”

ROME – Where there is thrill, action, dynamism, there is Abarth. The brand of the scorpion celebrates the release of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (in all theaters from July 12), the latest film in the saga starring an increasingly wild Tom Cruise.

For the occasion, the racing brand of the Stellantis group is launching the new communication campaign called “Mission Possible”, to celebrate the principles shared by both brands of thrilling driving, adrenaline, power and high performance.

Also in the new film are the exhilarating stunts and epic experiences, which can be enjoyed both in the cinema and driving the new electric compact car from the house of the scorpion.

On the other hand, the new Abarth 500e is the concrete representation of the brand’s goal of creating sports cars with incredible capabilities, even in an electric version. In the marketing campaign video, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Grace (Hayley Atwell) are involved in an eventful chase aboard the classic yellow Fiat 500 Abarth but underneath the facade, the new electric Abarth is waiting to be unleashed.

Thus, in a dynamic and agile race against time, the Fiat 500 Abarth hurtles through the streets and alleyways of the capital. During the fun escape, which turns day into night, the original 1960 model is transformed into the new Abarth 500e, while the scorpion logo darts through the city streets, demonstrating that Abarth makes the impossible possible.

“This partnership – they underline at the headquarters – allows the Scorpion to perfectly translate the main objective of the brand: to transform ordinary cars into something extraordinary. The main affirmation of Carlo Abarth – already in the Fifties – is to give everyone the opportunity to live their passion for driving every day”. In short, all that remains is to wish you a good viewing (of the film) and good fun (at the wheel of the Abarth 500e). (Maurilio Rigo)

