The change of government delayed the opening of the Pichachén pass in northern Neuquén for a month

Trans-Andean authorities asked the central government to manage at the diplomatic level to speed up the reopening of the paso Pichachén that connects Antuco, in the Bío Bío region, with El Cholar, in the Ñorquín department from the province of Neuquén.

Usually, this temporary step schedules its opening from November. According to the information they handle in Chile, Due to the change of national authorities in Argentina, there is uncertainty about a decision to assign operational personnel to open the passage.

Governor Rolando Figueroa was, on Friday the 15th, at the anniversary of the town of Octavio Pico, where he promised that he will prioritize the paving of the Provincial Route 6 that runs parallel to the Colorado River between Catriel and National Route 40, with the objective of facilitating access to the Vaca Muerta deposits in the Añelo and Pehuenches departments and transforming the binational corridor with its axis, precisely at the Pichachén pass.

The mayor of the commune of Antuco, Miguel Abuter León, requested diplomatic efforts to achieve the reopening of the Pichachén pass, which connects the Biobío region with Neuquén.

The communal chief, who expressed his “concern and uncertainty” about the delay in enabling the border milestone, explained that the difficulties – logistical and administrative – areand are located in the Argentine national authorities.

«There was a change of government that, according to them, has made them delay the execution of this entire administrative issue for the opening of the Pichachén pass (and they still) are not clear when they would be in a position to do so.said the communal chief in statements published by the Los Angeles newspaper La Tribuna.

Generally, the pass opens on November 15, except last year when it did so on December 1, after it was closed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the same reason, Miguel Abuter advocated that “our regional authorities, and also from the central level, can make diplomatic efforts to speed up the opening of the Pichachén pass.”

The mayor reiterated the importance of the border milestone “for the development of the commune of Antuco, as well as for the entire Bio Bío region.”

He recalled that the opening of the pass has given rise to a series of sports and cultural activities that take place on both sides of the borderwith Argentine towns such as El Cholar and Chos Malal.

On the other hand, The mayor of Antuco said that they are waiting for a response from the central level for the request of 7 billion additional pesos for the construction project of the new customs complex for the Pichachén pass..

The initiative, whose investment exceeds 22 billion pesos (about USD 25 million), it has been tendered twice, without having any bidders. dDue to the above, it is necessary to supplement the proposal with 7 billion (unos USD 800.000).

Abuter noted that “I have carried out all the steps, including with the President of the Republic, Gabriel Boric in a meeting with all the mayors of the Biobío Region, so that a budget can be had to put out to tender the construction of the works.” .

«The answer has not arrived. I hope it arrives very soon,” commented the communal chief, who maintained that its materialization would be a “tremendous sign for what is to come.”

The Antuca mayor highlighted that after customs, financing should be sought to pave the 56 kilometers between the Campamento Viejo sector, in Abanico, to the border with Argentina. «It will be the basis of development, not only of the commune of Antuco, but also of the Biobío region when it is connected to our neighboring country.«, he declared.

Governor Figueroa referred to the steps he will take this week to improve circulation on Provincial Route 6 at the event for the 50th anniversary of Octavio Pico.

In his speech, the provincial leader reported that on Wednesday he will meet in Buenos Aires with the Minister of Infrastructure of the Nation, Guillermo Ferraro. “It will be my first meeting with the minister and the first point we are going to raise is going to be that we can execute and improve, but above all execute because Route 6 almost does not exist.”, he indicated.

“It is a very important route, it is the entry point of our province,” said Figueroa and highlighted that ““I would sort out the logistics of Vaca Muerta in some way, reaching Rincón de los Sauces directly via this route.”

He pointed out that this route “It has a very rich history” that reaches the Pichachén international pass. “For those of us who come from northern Neuquén, it is vitally important to achieve connectivity at the closest point that exists between the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic. That is why he is a runner so desired since 1904.”



