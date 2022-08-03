Home Entertainment The characteristics of the classic anime game lines are not just chicken soup_Famous Quote_Character_Culture
Original title: The characteristics of the classic anime game lines are not just chicken soup

It is undeniable that Japanese animation and game culture have swept the world, including wonderful content, beautiful songs, and a perfect system. Among them, there are also various lines. Good lines are not only easy to speak, but also set off the character. It is also easy to be remembered as a famous saying by fans, but it is not all chicken soup for educating people, let’s understand together.

• “If you give up, the game is over!” in “Slam Dunk”, “Who said that helping others needs a reason?” in “Dragon Quest 9”, etc. Good lines are destined to become famous, see Look at the summary of the characteristics of the lines in the Japanese ACG:

• Lines from simple reflex nerves.

These lines occupy the vast majority of the shares at all levels. The original Japanese reply with interjection is very widely used, Nani? Hai ~ ha ~ um ~ tai ~ and so on, I believe that many of my friends have already seen it.

• Unique endings for my flow type lines.

Different from the above general shots, these lines basically set off the unique characteristics of the characters. The more well-known ones are Naruto’s “Tataba Yao” in “Naruto”, the ending words of Wukong in “Dragon Ball”, etc., All are vividly performed by the voice actors.

• The lines in the game are also deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Playing the game too much, as long as you see a familiar character or scene, you can’t help but recall the classic lines. Maybe players who are too invested in “Monster Hunter” will bake a good piece of meat in reality and they will automatically think of that sentence in the game The words “beautiful work”.

• Not a famous line of chicken soup.

“You’re already dead.”, “It’s really annoying”, “OO, I’m here to be”, etc. As part of building ACG culture, more and more wonderful lines will be remembered by fans and become favorite stories .

