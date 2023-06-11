The charge of 3,000 MG at Silverstone for the 100th anniversary of the brand. From K3 Magnette to XPower SV here are the best models

SILVERSTONE – Three thousand MGs paraded on the Silverstone circuit to celebrate 100 years of life of the English brand, born as a manufacturer of fast, simple and light sports cars and today owned by the Chinese giant Saic which, leaving the “heart” of the group in England, it is relaunching it with petrol, hybrid and electric SUVs and crossovers. Waiting for a return to the origins with the Cyberster, a battery-powered spider with a hyper-modern line which will make its debut next year and which was present at the Silverstone party, almost as if to create a temporal continuum with the racing sports cars of the 1920s and 1930s. last century exhibited in the paddock of the English circuit.







Organized by the MG Car Club, led by chairman David Tynan, the event was attended by a large public, who came from all over the UK to celebrate the Morris Garage centenary. And many slept in tents in front of their MGs inside the plant for the entire duration of the event, which also saw numerous races on the track.







The event was also extended to Triumph car owners (present with around 1,000 cars, thanks to an agreement with the Triumph forum of clubs), another glorious English brand from Coventry, which churned out the first car, a 10/20 with 1.4-litre engine at the Clay Lane works in 1923.

Triumph, overwhelmed by the crisis of British Leyland which controlled it, disappeared from the panorama of car manufacturers in 1984 and since 2000 the brand has been owned by BMW.







MG, on the other hand, after passing over the years under the control of Morris, British Motor Corporation, British Leyland, BMW and Nac, has been in the hands of Saic Motor since 2007 (which took over the Nanjing Automobile Corporation). And it has come back to life with models of different molds but without cutting the cord that ties the company to the glorious history of the brand, so much so that all the new models were present at the MG stand.





New MGs

A brand that still sparks the passion for fast cars all over the world, often open-air, with an aggressive line and simple mechanics, with low weights and fun to drive. And at Silverstone we were able to see why up close.







Among the 3,000 MGs that thrilled enthusiasts, there were numerous perfectly restored or “rebuilt” models from the earliest years. Among these, the 1923 MG Super Sports Morris replica stood out, considered by many to be the first sports model made by the Morris Garage, the Morris car dealership in Oxford which, from 1922, under the guidance of Cecil Kimber, first began making spider cars on modified Morris chassis and then to build their own cars under the MG brand starting with the 4 Seater Special Sport marketed in 1924.





MG Super Sports Morris del 1923 replica





La MG Super Sports Morris del 1923 replica





MG Super Sports Morris del 1923 replica

The 1923 MG Super Sports Morris was built on an original Bullnose Cowley chassis and was sold by the Morris Garage in Oxford to Oliver Arkell for £350 at the time. It was yellow and black, exactly like the replica on display owned by the Hiner Collection, and was fitted with a 1548 cc 4-cylinder engine. Able to deliver 11.9 HP.

The 1931 MG 18/80 MK I Speedmodel is beautiful, produced between 1928 and 1931 in 501 units, famous because it was the first MG car to adopt the characteristic radiator designed by Cecil Kimber himself, and adopted on all cars of the brand until the mid-1950s.





MG 18/80 MK I Speedmodel del 1931

Also noteworthy are the two-seater MG Midgets, such as a 1930 burgundy red M Type and a 1931 C Type “Montlhery” blue racing or a wonderful blue 1934 MG K3 racing, modified to single-seater in 1939 and completed in 1945, after the end of the Second World War. The two-seater MG K3 Magnette, after all, was among the winning cars of that period. And Silverstone couldn’t miss a 1933 model, the year in which Tazio Nuvolari won the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy on this car.





MG M Type Midget Sports a due posti del 1930





MG C Type “Monthlery” Midget due posti del 1931





MG K3 Magnette from 1933





MG K3 converted into a single-seater

The numerous cars present built starting from the 1950s were fantastic, consolidating the fame that MG had created in the 1930s and 1940s. Among the best, a 1957 MG A Roadster, light blue with cream leather interior and 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with around 70 HP, numerous MG Midgets from various years, a model which with various modifications was produced from 1961 to 1979, MG B (1962-1980), in open or coupé and MG C versions.





MG A del 1957





The part dedicated to the MG Midget, B and C





MG Midget







In the Silverstone paddock, some 8-cylinder MG RV8s also made a good impression, a model produced between 1993 and 1994 as a modern re-edition of the MG B: the car mounts a 3.5-litre Rover engine with only 190 HP but thanks to its low weight ( about 1,000 Kg) pushes the RV8 to 230 km/h with acceleration from 0-100 in 5.9 seconds.





In blu la MG RV8

Many MG F and TF roadsters produced between 1995 and 2011 with 1600 and 1800 cc engines. The latter version equipped with 120 HP was the best-selling one. The line is beautiful and still current and its best qualities, thanks as always to the low weight and mechanical simplicity, were handling and driveability.





MG F e TF

Finally, a powerful MG XPower SV was spotted, a coupe produced in just 82 units to relaunch the brand between 2003 and 2005, but which did not prevent the sale of the Nac to the Chinese.





MG XPower SV

The car at Silverstone was claret red with a black interior. The XPower SV initially had a 4.6-liter V8 engine of Ford origin with 320 HP, a speed of 265 km/h and acceleration 0-100 in 5.3 seconds. Then in 2004 it adopted a Ford 5.0-litre 32-valve V8 with 385 HP that pushed it up to 283 km/h and made it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.