The charm of the sacred of Filippo Sorcinelli’s niche fragrances

Listen to the audio version of the article

«A landscape, a journey, an encounter, a sunset, a breath of wind, are all moments that lead to the creation of perfumes. In reality they are emotions, strong sensations that deserve to be described through the sense of smell », thus Filippo Sorcinelli, nose of niche perfumes and all-round artist, tells of the inspiration that lies behind one of his perfumes. Originally from Mondolfo, in the province of Pesaro Urbino, Filippo Sorcinelli, from an early age felt the fascination of the sacred, he is in fact ecclesiastical couturier with the creations of his atelier Lavs (acronym of Laboratorio Atelier Vesti Sacre, but which reads “Laus”, as praise in Latin), he dressed the last two popes, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, but he is also a fine organist, curator and gallery owner.

Perfumes and art, the niche creations of Filippo Sorcinelli

Photogallery9 foto

View

He has been in the world of artistic perfumery for ten years and on the occasion of the last Salone del Mobile he inaugurated his second mono-brand store “container_zero uno”, the first is in Rome, in via della Moscova in Milan: 45 square meters that bear the signature of the perfumer himself and his staff, an environment all played out in shades of red. «We had a strong request to create a point in Milan where all my collections were present, before they were a bit fragmented in various places, so we wanted to open the store in the city of design par excellence – says Sorcinelli -. It is a particular place to tell one’s emotions, sensations, not only linked to the world of perfume, but to the world of the soul, to art. It is not necessary to enter to buy a fragrance, people arrive, talk, want to meet me, to tell each other and to get to know me better». And the predominance of red? «Red – explains Sorcinelli – is the color of love, of passion and anger. It is one of the three colors I use in painting, black white and red. It is also the color of blood, of the martyrdom of drama. A regal, princely colour, which in the past not everyone could afford to show off».

The link with incense and artistic perfumery

Filippo Sorcinelli’s adventure in the world of perfumes started way back in 2001 when he founded the atelier of sacred garments Lavs and over time he decided to perfume the packages that keep the sacred parameters at the time of being shipped. So in 2013 the Filippo Sorcinelli brand of art perfumes was also born, with the first Unum olfactory collection, which had international recognition, the Financial Times included its Unum Lavs, in the list of the best perfumes calling it “The incense of all incenses”.

«Since the age of five I have been struck by the sacred, when in Mondolfo I attended church amidst the precious liturgical robes and the smell of incense, which has become a constant in my fragrances – explains the perfumer -. In recent years, niche perfumery has changed a lot and has conquered more and more people. An unexpected evolution on the part of the public, even young ones, which has become more refined and more cultured. There are some very young people who are very knowledgeable on the subject, they are informed and I myself am amazed. In the last five years we have witnessed the birth of a commercial niche, the big fashion houses are increasingly turning to famous noses for their creations and acquiring artistic perfumery brands». Future projects? «On December 7, for Sant’Ambrogio, a fragrance dedicated to Milan will be released. There will always be incense but contaminated by the metropolitan aspect, of this city always in a rush».

The luxury of slowness

The creation of a perfume is the result of many artistic contaminations. In Sorcinelli’s fragrances there is not a single famous person who can influence his creativity. The perfume “Io non ho mani che mi accarezzino il face” from the Unum collection, for example, celebrates the photographic project by Mario Giacomelli made in the 60s which encompasses the loneliness and sacrifice of boys forced into seminary while exhibiting the typical behaviors of their young age. «As an artist I can say that I create more for others and this means getting naked. You don’t know the others and this work starts first of all from yourself, to conquer your freedom even through painful moments – concludes Sorcinelli -. However, I could never create a perfume that smells like my mother, even if the first smell that every newborn smells is that of the mother. Not creatively, but emotionally, I don’t want to close this circle, the wound of losing her will always remain open and I don’t want to heal it. What do we really need to make peace with the world? Be authentic, believe in something, believe in your roots, traditions and culture. I am perplexed to see this modern world that runs too fast and wants to abandon tradition and culture, not realizing that only through these two fundamental cornerstones will it be possible to understand others. In a few years, I would like to say enough to many things and I agree with Armani who, after a 70-year career, defines slowness as a luxury, I too would like to reappropriate my slowness and enjoy it».