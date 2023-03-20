Home Entertainment The chef of a Cordovan restaurant, nominated to be one of the 100 best in the world
Entertainment

The chef of a Cordovan restaurant, nominated to be one of the 100 best in the world

by admin
The chef of a Cordovan restaurant, nominated to be one of the 100 best in the world

Javier Rodríguez is responsible for several of the best restaurants in Córdoba, recognized both in Argentina and in the world, such as El Papagayo and Standar 69.

His journey in the gastronomic field has now led him to a new international recognition: he is one of the nominees to integrate the list of the best 100 chefs in the world, 2023 edition.

The Best Chef Awards announced his nomination this Tuesday, March 20: “Chef Javier Rodriguez settled in the beautiful city of Córdoba to open El Papagayo. From there, he made an impact not only on the quality of the local gastronomy but also on providing warmth to the service and found ways to also involve design and Cordovan art”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Best Chef (@thebestchefawards)

Best Chef Awards

Every year, the organization of the Best Chef Awards chooses outstanding chefs from around the world to join its list of the 100 best.

The names are proposed by a group of 150 experts, including connoisseurs, food critics, journalists and photographers specialized in the area.

Each year 100 new names are nominated to compete with the top 100 of the previous year.

The final vote is made among the 100 new nominees, the 100 consecrated from the previous edition and the group of experts in charge of nominating.

There is still no date for when the award ceremony will be this year and it is estimated that the new nominees will be announced in mid-April, at a rate of two per day.

See also  Biomethane and hydrogen, the other side of the green revolution in Italy

You may also like

Elections in Uruguay: Mujica already has a candidate...

Fiat Cronos, look at how the range of...

Formal private employment in Córdoba, 7% higher than...

Bariloche: a man was crushed to death in...

Drunk behind the wheel caused riots in Cipolletti

Lottery of Córdoba: check the results of this...

Macri in Rosario: he promised to “make fear...

Goodbye to Jean-François Fogel, he was the pioneer...

They assure that they already have closed contracts...

Amazon will lay off another 9,000 employees: casualties...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy