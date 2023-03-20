Javier Rodríguez is responsible for several of the best restaurants in Córdoba, recognized both in Argentina and in the world, such as El Papagayo and Standar 69.

His journey in the gastronomic field has now led him to a new international recognition: he is one of the nominees to integrate the list of the best 100 chefs in the world, 2023 edition.

The Best Chef Awards announced his nomination this Tuesday, March 20: “Chef Javier Rodriguez settled in the beautiful city of Córdoba to open El Papagayo. From there, he made an impact not only on the quality of the local gastronomy but also on providing warmth to the service and found ways to also involve design and Cordovan art”.

Best Chef Awards

Every year, the organization of the Best Chef Awards chooses outstanding chefs from around the world to join its list of the 100 best.

The names are proposed by a group of 150 experts, including connoisseurs, food critics, journalists and photographers specialized in the area.

Each year 100 new names are nominated to compete with the top 100 of the previous year.

The final vote is made among the 100 new nominees, the 100 consecrated from the previous edition and the group of experts in charge of nominating.

There is still no date for when the award ceremony will be this year and it is estimated that the new nominees will be announced in mid-April, at a rate of two per day.

