On November 13, the Chengdu Division of the 70th Miss Universe China Contest came to an end. Diana, the treasured girl with super high looks and super strength, stood out, was unanimously recognized by the judges and the audience, was crowned the laurel, and won the Chengdu Division Championship.

It is reported that this is not the first time Diana has won an award. Diana, who debuted soon, has won numerous trophies in major competitions. Flip through her résumé, and it’s hard not to be amazed by the glittering labels and titles! In addition to her beautiful and generous appearance and bumpy figure, she is also a talented woman. Original singers, powerful actors, and internet celebrity DJs are all her labels.

At the age of 18, he won the award for his first single “Dancing Charm”. After that, “Empty Room” and “How Lucky to Meet You” were successively launched. In March of this year, Diana released her own original EP, “She’s Not Worthy.” Once the song went online, it hit more than 10,000 hits and dominated the charts for a week. In addition to her super strength in music, Diana has also participated in many film roles. She played the role of Amy in Zhang Fan’s film “The Secret Service Girl”, which received numerous acclaim and was invited to participate in many film festivals.

Now, with her strong personal charm, she has a super popularity of millions of Weibo fans, and is a contemporary goddess who truly combines beauty and talent.

In the finals, Diana looked down on the crowd with a smile on her face, wearing a white tube top dress, which set off her noble atmosphere without losing gentleness and modesty, and her long legs stepped out of the international aura. Amazing, this is what a goddess should look like.

After the awards ceremony, the champion Diana was interviewed by a number of mainstream media. She said: I am very grateful for the affirmation given by the Miss Universe competition, and I am very grateful to the fans for their strong support. She will work harder in the future!

Talking about the future work arrangement, Diana revealed that she will star in the psychological suspense film “Deadly Personality” directed by Leng Ning, and will also sing the theme song and episode of the film. Let’s look forward to it together!