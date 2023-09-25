The Children of Colombian Artist Fernando Botero Commit to Preserving his Legacy Through Exhibitions and Authenticity Certification

Fernando Botero’s Children Commits to Preserving Father’s Artistic Legacy

The children of renowned Colombian artist, Fernando Botero, have expressed their dedication to preserving their father’s private collection of artworks and honoring him through various high-level exhibitions. In a statement released on Friday, the heirs emphasized their commitment to protecting and promoting the art and legacy of their father, who recently passed away at the age of 91 in Monaco.

In addition to safeguarding the collection, the children announced the formation of a committee of specialists responsible for certifying the authenticity of Botero’s drawings, paintings, and sculptures. This initiative aims to combat falsifications and ensure respect for Botero’s artistic heritage.

Furthermore, the heirs plan to continue and expand the philanthropic programs that were of great importance to their father, ensuring that these decisions align with his wishes and will.

Fernando Botero, who fathered four children, three of whom are from his first marriage, has left an indelible mark on the art world. Throughout his career, he became renowned for his figurative style and voluminous forms, although he preferred not to be referred to as “fat.” Botero’s unique artistic legacy transcends borders and stands as a testament to his genius and originality.

The artist’s coffin has been transported to Bogotá, where it will be commemorated for three days in the Colombian capital before heading to his hometown, Medellín. Fernando, Lina, and Juan Carlos Botero Zea, his children, accompanied the transfer from Paris to Bogotá.

Since the tragic loss of their fourth sibling, Pedro, in a fatal accident at the age of four, the three surviving children have remained united. The artist’s former partner, Gloria Zea, a cultural manager, passed away on March 11, 2019.

Fernando Botero Zea, the eldest son, has pursued business and political ventures, holding several public positions, including coordinator of minor mayors of Bogotá, vice minister of Government during Virgilio Barco’s presidency, senator of the Republic in 1990 and 1991, and minister of Defense under Ernesto Samper’s administration.

Lina Botero Zea, the artist’s only daughter, followed in her father’s footsteps as a sculptor and curator. She worked closely with her mother, who was an art collector, focusing on art production and curation. Lina served as the curator for her father’s exhibitions, playing a pivotal role in the exhibition’s production and assembly.

Juan Carlos Botero Zea, on the other hand, has pursued a career in literature and journalism. He has authored several books, including “Art of Fernando Botero,” a tribute to Colombia’s greatest artist.

The artistic legacy of Fernando Botero will forever be celebrated, with his children taking on the responsibility of preserving his remarkable contributions to the art world.

