“The Chimera”, secrets and mysteries in a film full of nostalgia

Listen to the audio version of the article

A journey into the past, full of emotions and secrets that have remained buried: “The Chimera” by Alice Rohrwacher is a film that can be summed up with these words and which represents the most ambitious and profound operation carried out in her career by the Tuscan director.

Arriving in theaters this week, after its presentation in competition at the last Cannes Film Festival, the film is the author’s fourth feature film, after her debut with “Corpo celeste” in 2011, “Le marvels” in 2014 and “Lazzaro Felice” ” of 2018.

Set in the 1980s and focusing on the clandestine trafficking of historical artefacts, fueled by “grave robbers”, the film tells the story of a British archaeologist, Arthur, who becomes involved in the black market of precious historical artefacts, stolen from tombs during excavations. Soon, however, these events will cross paths with the protagonist’s past, full of mysteries and separations that have marked him to this day. The first highly suggestive element around “The Chimera” is certainly the writing of the character main: Arthur is able to perceive the emptiness of the earth, there in the depths of the soil, where the vestiges of a past world are hidden, but that same emptiness is what he feels when he remembers his lost love, Beniamina.

“La chimera”

More than easy money, his “chimera” is the search for ideal love, a journey into an individual and collective past that combines traumas and wonderful discoveries. Opened with a highly suggestive incipit, “The Chimera” is a work that it proceeds in fits and starts, alternating moments of extraordinary charm with more fluctuating and often unresolved sequences.

A deep and personal film

Thanks to a narrative progression always full of surprises and several passages to interpret, “The Chimera” is an intriguing and enigmatic film, endowed with a symbolic atmosphere that makes it a feature film worthy of being thought about and digested. The director’s style, which can recall the cinema of Ermanno Olmi or Pier Paolo Pasolini, it is now more and more recognizable and there is a lot of coherence within a personal artistic journey full of food for thought. It’s a shame that the central part turns too empty, but with as the film approaches its conclusion, it rises to a higher level and offers an ending of extraordinary emotional strength. With a little more foresight it could have been a memorable audiovisual experience but, despite its limitations, it is still a product not to be missed, to be experienced rather than understand, endowed with suggestions that are certainly not forgotten at the end of the viewing. In the cast, worth mentioning is the protagonist Josh O’Connor, but also Isabella Rossellini and Alba Rohrwacher, sister of the director and fundamental face of almost all of her cinema.

“The Chimera” and the other films of the week

Photogallery4 foto

View

Napoleon

Among the new releases in theaters there is also a blockbuster like “Napoleon”, a new film by Ridley Scott with Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the famous historical figure. The main stages of Napoleon’s career are retraced in this film which focuses so much on battles, as much as on his private life and his love torments. It certainly cannot be said that this product is a conventional biopic given that Scott’s camera and David Scarpa’s screenplay focus heavily on the more internal aspects of the character’s life, telling us all the difficulties of living with a man who often appears grotesque and even ridiculous. Beyond the historical inaccuracies, which have given rise to several controversies, “Napoleon” is a film that works halfway, equipped with sequences of wide visual scope (the battle of Austerlitz , in particular) and shots that recall great pictorial works, which however are combined with the constant feeling of being faced with an excessively over the top work, which struggles to find the right tone for its entire duration and which really takes long before you can get going.