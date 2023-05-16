The Chinese and Japanese version of “Flower Sea” is widely acclaimed, and the culture is colorful because of the exchange and symbiosis

□Zhou Jiawen (Zhengzhou University)

On May 13, the latest video of “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves 4” was broadcast. Among them, the song “Flower Sea” sung by “National Team Player” Gong Linna and singer Meiyi Liya from Japan was well received, and netizens flocked Said that he felt the great resonance brought by the power of music. The author believes that the performance of “Sea of ​​Flowers” is so well received, not only because of the strength of the two professional singers, but also because people feel the touch and surprise brought by cultural exchanges.

Cultures are enriched by exchanges, and civilizations are enriched by mutual learning. The singing ability of Gong Linna and Meiyi Liya is beyond doubt, but the moving performance of “Flower Sea” is not only due to the strength of the two singers. The audience can see the tidbits of the two team rehearsals in the personal accounts of Mr. Gong Linna and Mr. Meiyi Liya, the Chinese pronunciation practice of each word, the coordination of the two people’s harmony and treble parts, etc. They are all expressing the cultural equality exchange of “you agree with me, and I agree with you”. In the official performance, this kind of equal cultural exchange also pushed the atmosphere of the audience to a climax along with the chorus of the song. When a singer from Japan sings “I don’t want you to leave, the distance can’t be separated” in slightly crappy but well-learned Chinese; “(Your Dream Blooms), the cultural exchange happens at this moment. They are dressed in pink clothes, like peach blossom gods and cherry blossom gods, falling from the sky with the mixture of peach blossoms and cherry blossoms. They hold their fingers and exchange gifts, showing the friendly exchanges between the two countries, just as the lyrics sing In that way, “distance cannot separate”, and the distance brought about by language barriers cannot separate cultural collisions and fusions, and cultures are also more colorful because of collisions.

The example of this cultural exchange will also remind people of some extreme cases of cultural self-defense. In the spring that has just passed, hundreds of flowers are competing to bloom. This is a good season to go out and enjoy the flowers, but there are different voices on the Internet. For ornamental purposes, cherry blossoms are planted in some cities, but some netizens accused them of “excessively publicizing Japanese cherry blossoms and not remembering the peach blossoms in their own country”, and even turned into a trend of talking about cherry blossoms. Not to mention that cherry blossoms are not only available in Japan, but also locally cultivated cherry blossoms in China. There is no problem with Japanese flowers. Even Japanese cherry blossoms are grown in China only as an ornamental plant. Some cherry blossoms and peach blossoms have completely different flowering periods. Cherry blossoms and peach blossoms are not and should not be imaged as either. A “life and death” competitive relationship. Tolerant of different cultures, allowing a hundred flowers to bloom, the flower of civilization can bloom more beautifully.

“A flower blooming alone is not spring, but a hundred flowers blooming together makes the garden full of spring.” A history of human development is a history of symbiosis and advancement of multiple civilizations. History tells us that only through exchanges and mutual learning can a civilization be full of vitality. As long as we uphold the spirit of tolerance, there will be no “clash of civilizations” and harmony among civilizations can be achieved. Only by adhering to the attitude of tolerance, equality, and communication, and harmony in difference, can beauty be shared.