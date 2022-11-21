ROME – Strengthened by a leadership on the Chinese market of 9 consecutive years in the sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEV), BYD has just celebrated the production of the 3 millionth electric vehicle. BYD has achieved a unique acceleration in the sector, and in the last six months has churn out over a million electric vehicles thus supporting a rapid change in global mobility towards greener solutions. During the ceremony held at the company’s headquarters, WangChuanfu, president of BYD, expressed his deepest gratitude to the buyers, media, industrial partners, colleagues and employees. At the event, WangChuanfu delivered the 3 millionth electric vehicle to WangShuang, a soccer player who was named the Asian football confederation’s Player of the Year in 2018.

“It is a great honor to be the owner of BYD’s 3 millionth Nev – said WangShuang – I hope that everyone can support sustainable mobility to contribute to the “Cool the Earth by 1°C” initiative and show that if we want we can change” . “To cope with the industrial transformation and ever-changing consumption trends, BYD will continue to focus on scientific and technological innovation to help achieve a better life through cutting-edge technology and diversified products,” said WangChuanfu. security, to reassure our customers we have made it one of our founding values”.

It should be noted that starting from the current “four in one” system which guarantees the safety of battery raw materials, battery cells, battery packs and vehicles, BYD is in the process of applying a new cutting-edge technology developed ad hoc to improve this aspect. Furthermore, during the event, the president announced that BYD will create Yangwang, a premium brand for the luxury market whose first model will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 and which will make use of sophisticated technologies and materials to offer users unique.

And also in the next year BYD will launch a new brand that will focus on customization to meet the diversified demand of consumers, leveraging co-creation with users. Byd Auto, which has extended its presence of electric vehicles to over 400 cities in 70 countries on 6 continents, will therefore make available to users a wide range of brands which will include Byd (Dynasty & Ocean), Denza, Yangwang and the new bespoke brand , offering a range of family and luxury cars. (Maurilio Rigo)