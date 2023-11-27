The Chinese subsidiary of Intercos awarded for environmental protection

Listen to the audio version of the article

The subsidiary Intercos Cosmetics Suzhou Co. of Intercos – a company from Agrate Brianza (Monza and Brianza) which operates in the research and development, production and marketing of make-up, skincare, hair & bodycare – has obtained the “Jiangsu Province Green Factory” recognition from part of the local government, thanks to the company’s constant dedication towards more sustainable and efficient production, the reduction of CO2 emissions and the consumption of energy, water and waste.

Intercos Cosmetics Suzhou Co in 2019 launched a five-year strategic plan aimed at ecological transition and reducing the impacts of the factory and production processes. Thanks to this commitment, the subsidiary has achieved notable goals along the value chain, implementing responsible and sustainable measures that have allowed to reduce carbon emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2 market based) by approximately 28% compared to 2019. Among the most significant initiatives is the use of electricity purchased from the grid generated from certified renewable sources.

The Intercos group, as a whole, is pursuing a clear sustainability plan aimed at improving industrial processes, reducing energy, water and waste consumption and limiting polluting and climate-changing emissions into the environment. Among the objectives for 2025 we note the reduction of Scope 1 and 2 market based emissions by 20%, and the complete elimination of waste produced by production sites destined for landfill.

In addition to reducing emissions, Intercos has demonstrated a strong commitment to the use of clean energy. To date, approximately 71% of electricity consumed comes from renewable sources and last year, Crb, a subsidiary of the Switzerland-based Intercos group, achieved carbon neutrality after reducing carbon emissions by 90%. All goals are in line with the group’s broader vision of orienting the value chain towards an increasingly sustainable future and eliminating its carbon footprint in the long term.