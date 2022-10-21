The Chinese version of the forest life simulation game “Hokko Life” is named “Let’s Go! Hack Town

[2022年10月24日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that the community-run simulation game “Hokko Life”, developed by the Swedish personal studio Wonderscope and launched by the well-known game publisher Team17, will be officially named “Let’s Go!” Hack Town”, and a new traditional Chinese game LOGO debut. GSE will be in charge of “Let’s Go! Hack Town is released in Asia, and the game is expected to launch on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation 4® in October 2022. We sincerely invite you to get on the train together and move to an unfamiliar town to start a new life from scratch!

The new traditional Chinese version of “Let’s Go!Hack Town” LOGO unveiled

Start a new life in an unfamiliar country town! Casual life simulation game “Hokko Life” will be launched on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation 4® this winter. GSE is the publisher of the Asian version and officially named “Let’s Go!” Hack Town. The new traditional Chinese version of the game’s LOGO and two Asian boxed game covers will be unveiled today to give players a sneak peek! More game news and details will be announced later, please pay close attention to the GSE official website and social media platforms.

Take the train to a remote town to start a new life

“Let’s go! Hack Town is a cute and laid-back community-run development simulation game, independently developed by Wonderscope, a one-person studio founded by Swedish game developer Robert Tatnell. The story tells that the player accidentally fell asleep while on the train, woke up to find himself in a remote rural town called Hokko, and finally decided to stay and start a new life in order to revitalize the local tourism development.

Hotel owners, shop owners and workshop carpenters in the town will lead players to integrate into Hokko life, from fishing, catching butterflies, planting and other outdoor activities, to arranging rooms, collecting materials, creating exclusive furniture, and enjoying life leisurely and fully. In order to attract more people to move to the small town of Hokko, players must take over the dusty workshop and use the materials and tools collected on the road to design, build and decorate houses for the lovely villagers, making the place a popular charming little town. town!