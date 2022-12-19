Listen to the audio version of the article

The beautiful tradition of the Christmas Concert in the Venetian Basilica of San Marco is renewed again this year; and as always it is dedicated to the great masters of sacred polyphony developed in Venice. Thus we have the excellent opportunity to listen to the Christmas Mass composed in 1582 by Claudio Merulo, then Maestro di Cappella in San Marco, one of the most important positions in the Italian musical life of the time. Fast forward three centuries with Verdi’s Don Carlo on stage in Florence; and yet another change of atmosphere with the Neapolitan drama at the Trianon.

Venezia

On the 21st in the Basilica of S. Marco the Cappella Marciana and the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in the Christmas Mass of the great sixteenth-century Claudio Merulo, Maestro di Cappella at S. Marco, Mass composed for Christmas 1582; together with music by Andrea and Giovanni Gabrieli; director Marco Gemmani. The composition of the Christmas Mass was the moment in which the capabilities of the Marciana Chapel were most exalted; a dense alternation between strictly polyphonic parts and parts sung in plainsong, generally entrusted to the appropriate choir.

Firenze

On 27-30-3-5-8 at the Teatro del Maggio Verdi’s “Don Carlo” is staged, conducted by Daniele Gatti; beautiful singing company, with Francesco Meli, Eleonora Buratto, Ekaterina Semenchuk among others; directed by Roberto Andò (whose film “Stranezza”, about Pirandello, is enjoying good success at the box office). The performance on the 27th (at 7 pm) will be broadcast live on Rai Radio3.

Napoli

From 22 to 30 at the Trianon “Canzona ‘e Guapparia”, before this comedy with music, with Francesco Merola. The Trianon opens a window into the world of drama; Bruno Garofalo brings to the stage a new musical theater show with an original dramaturgy. «The song “Guapparia” – as Garofalo explains – was written by Libero Bovio and Rodolfo Falvo in 1914. Since then many other songs starring the “Guappi” have been composed, but this one is the forefather of a genre and inspirer of many similar subjects”.