The Church – Hypnogogue – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on December 3, 2023 in Album

The consistently great discography of The Church will probably forever be in the shadow of Under The Milky Way stand. Which is why it’s all too easy to overlook the fact that the Australians are… The Hypnogogue have once again made an absolutely satisfactory addition to the canon.

That the 26th overall The Church-Long player is the first in 6 years, which probably contributes to the fact that he is only partially noticed outside of loyal fan radar systems. But momentum is generally not their thing The Hypnogogue: most pieces tend to fray in the general aesthetic, along a few empty meters (like the acoustic meandering breathed over retro-futuristic synth pads Thorn), the often meandering record with a total playing time of 65 minutes is also too detailed, you don’t want to get to the point, everything seems to be captured with half the energy.

That the texts are inherently accessible That’s life making obtrusive use of banal shaking rhymes is rather annoying.

In a ubiquitous Bowie aesthetic, the songwriting, which is progressively structured with shades of neo-psychedelic dream pop and shoegaze, ultimately works primarily in the service of the atmosphere and overarching mood, which ultimately has a relatively consistent, although its highlights, with a gracefully out-of-time grandeur and a recognizable signature (which ultimately also ensures that points are rounded up) in the first half.

There searches Ascendence the epic gesture and the pleasantly airy highlight I Think I Knew a caring lightness in the melancholy. The really beautiful one Flickering Lights takes itself back to the ethereal throbbing slow motion on the piano and the title track strolls with subversive tension from sinister to fraying The Cure-Trance – and works better symptomatically in the context than on its own.

Even after that, the institution’s return is effortlessly convincing. The clear one Albert Ross lets yourself drift in the folkloric spring, Aerodrome is a nice jangle nostalgia and These Coming Days develops a vague drive there, like the almost-hymnic sound you doze off in the sleeping car No Other You or the collage dozing in delirium Succulent already suggests the basic MO: The Church always play informally and nonchalantly for grip, only a few pieces are as succinctly focused on the hook as this Television‘Are Antarctica. Bis Second Bridge loosely captures an optimistic mood of optimism, so it requires a little discussion until the non-binding type of The Hypnogogue takes hold.

