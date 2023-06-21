The Church of Jujuy repudiated the violence and called for “immediate social pacification”

The Bishop of Jujuy, Daniel Fernandez, and the Prelature of the city of Humahuaca urged this Tuesday to “put aside all kinds of violence”around the violent events in recent days in different parts of the province.

Through a note titled “A sad and forgettable day”the bishopric considered that “Perhaps more time should have been spent on the art of conversing and not having reached the situation that was generated today”.

Protests in Jujuy. Photo: Telam

“We cannot be against each other, but we must all be united in the only thing that matters, which is the good of the people of Jujuy,” added Bishop Fernández.

He also stressed: “We reject all violencecome from whichever side it comes from because it threatens the dignity of every human person and leads to a point of no return or from which it is very difficult to return”.

Message of ‘social pacification’ from the Prelature of Humahuaca

For her part, the Humahuaca Prelature He released another statement in which he expressed himself in terms similar to that of the bishopric and upheld the “importance of dialogue as a mechanism to seek possible solutions to different claims and problems”.

Besides, recommended “not resorting to confrontation and violence, resources and behaviors that never come to fruition when looking for solutions to a conflict”.

“We call on all sectors of society, mainly our governments, political and social leaders, to bet on immediate social pacification and call for dialoguea dialogue where political, ideological, sectoral interests, etc., do not prevail, but rather tends to establish coexistence and social peace, a good and a right of all citizens”, concludes the note of the Prelature.

