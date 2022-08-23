Home Entertainment The cinema film “Hometown Alcohol” was successfully completed to revitalize rural construction and encourage people to return to their hometown to start a business-Qianlong.com.cn
Source title: Theatrical film "Hometown Alcohol" was successfully completed to revitalize rural construction and encourage returning home to start a business

It is reported that the main theme movie “Xiangchun” will be successfully completed in Fangxian on August 19, 2022.

The film is jointly produced by Zhonghe Biological Group, Beijing First Changle Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Maner Film Co., Ltd. and Yanhuang Film and Television Industry Development (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., Beijing Yinmeng Centennial Culture Development Co., Ltd. is the distributor, and Meng Long is the producer. , the well-known director Zhang Jinhua wrote and directed, Chen Xin served as the producer, Wang Xiaoxi, Huang Xiaojuan, Qin Liyang, Wang Yang, Kong Mei, Ma Junge and many other well-known actors starred, and the famous national singer Wang Wei starred and was in charge of the film. All music production.

Zhang Jinhua, born on September 24 in Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province, is a director, screenwriter and producer in Mainland China. He graduated from Shenyang Conservatory of Music and Beijing Film Academy. He made his debut in the directing industry with the documentary “Gone Treasure”, and won the Henan Little Angel Golden Statue Award for the director of the promotional film. The 33-episode love family rural inspirational TV series “Stick Bean Bag”, which he was the first to write and direct, was simultaneously broadcast on multiple satellite TVs and received enthusiastic responses. He is a well-known all-round director in China.

The theatrical movie “Xiangchun” officially started on August 8. In order to prepare for the film, the Fangxian government attached great importance to it, visited the crew many times, and undertaken a very important coordination and communication work. At present, the film has entered intensive post-production.

