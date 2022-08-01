It was a hot and sultry day in July 1953 when Maria Adriana Prolo, a Savoy historian but a great lover of cinema, founded the National Cinema Museum Association in front of a Turin notary. Almost seventy years later, in an equally sultry July, Domenico De Gaetano was confirmed well in advance for two years as director of the Cinema Museum which in the meantime has opened its exhibition site inside the Mole Antonelliana, a symbolic monument of Turin ( few people know, but it is a return: in the basements of the Mole la Prolo, in the 1940s, deposited the objects that he was recovering with tenacity and which concerned the cinema of the origins).

“And those spaces, the spaces of the Mole Antonelliana, will be the heart of my project that I want to implement in these years,” says De Gaetano. «An outdoor cafeteria, in the gardens next to the Mole, open to all and which becomes a meeting point just like in the great European museums. An internal path that creates the possibility of temporary exhibitions. And above all a strong and important presence of cinema over the last twenty years, the evolutions it has undergone, the new names that have emerged ».

Over the years, the Cinema Museum has collected many materials, often donated by the cinema men themselves… «And we are working on one of these collections. Francesco Rosi, the great director of films of political commitment such as “Hands on the city” and “Men against”, has deposited his archive here, and the Museum, in collaboration with the Academy of Fine Arts of Naples, will present this autumn an ​​exhibition that will see institutional moments in Naples and an in-depth study of his films in Turin. This exhibition will be followed by many others, starting with the collections we have and which have all been digitized ». The museum’s film library is also part of development projects: «We are working on recent films, on works shot in Turin.

And during the Turin Film Festival a fundamental restoration is for us “Tre punto sei”, the only film directed by Nicola Rondolino, with Marco Giallini and Valerio Binasco, made with the contribution of the Film Commission. Nicola was a director that everyone loved for his professional and human qualities, his father Gianni was the founder of the festival as well as an important and loved teacher. In short, a film that combines the best of Turin cinema will be an important evening and an opportunity to establish a relationship with the Rondolino family that aims to enhance what Gianni has done for cinema ».

The past, but also the future. «The Cinema Museum will also be present on the metaverse, it will not only be an opportunity for study and love for cinema but also for fun. My intention is to make the Museum interesting both for young people who play with the I-phone and for those who appreciate the magic of a film seen in the hall. In this regard, I certainly do not say anything new by recording the crisis that has pushed the public away from theaters.

We have to react, just as it will happen in the Turin Film Festival which is celebrating its first forty years. For me it is significant to note that at Massimo, the museum’s cinema, the spectators for room 3 (that of the film library) is superior to that of the other two rooms that make first visions. We will greatly enhance this aspect, we want to do retrospectives that go precisely in this direction. Cinema is cinema if it is seen in the hall, it does not rain on this. We have a responsibility on this, and we intend to take it upon ourselves ».

In short, De Gaetano shows a lot of enthusiasm and launches many challenges by announcing an ambitious program: «I shared it with the president Enzo Ghigo and with the management committee, and the fact that it was renewed in advance gave me energy and enthusiasm. I want to be judged for what I will do, for how I will have been able to transform for the better an institution that has an important history and that must open itself towards the contemporary and the future ». @ALL RIGHTS RESERVED