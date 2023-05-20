The Cipolletti official denounced diverted more than 5 million pesos of municipal resources

This Friday the municipality of Cipolletti filed a complaint against one of its officials for diverting money belonging to the municipal coffers, without the support of the usual pertinent documentation. The complaint was filed with the Cipolletti prosecutor’s office. The official was removed from his post. The diverted money exceeds 5 million pesos.

This week, an event upset the municipality of Cipolletti. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance ordered a internal audit why irregular maneuvers had been detected that drew attention. After the audit it was discovered that the official had diverted 1,700,000 pesos to a personal bank account.

As a result of this discovery, the mayor Claudio Di Tella ordered a second audit. There it was warned that there were inconsistencies since March 2022. In total, the sum would exceed 5,432,000 pesos.

He legal director of the municipality of Cipolletti, Raúl Franco explained that “the audits were carried out on some items in the period that the official was sub-treasurer.”

In order not to delay the investigation and that the evidence can be analyzed, the mayor asked the municipal technical team to send the relevant reports. Finally, this Thursday took a series of measures through a resolutionamong them, make a internal summary to the official, file the criminal complaint and request a new audit within five business days to look for more maneuvers. The finance secretary will be in charge of executing the new audit, the results will be announced next week.

The lawyer commented that It would be an individual maneuver, but they do not rule out that there are other people responsible. “In principle it is understood that it is only her. When the first irregularity was detected, he was asked to make a discharge. in that release she would have blamed herself saying that she would have performed the maneuver wrongly. We know that this person has been working for the State for 20 years, always in activities related to funds, he has extensive experience. We understand that she has relied on knowing her actions and on the absolute trust that she reported to her superiors to carry out the diversions, ”said Franco.

Also, he explained that They already identified the bank account where the funds were transferred and that to carry out the transfers, personal data and passwords that correspond to a person are required. The municipality ordered the innovation secretariat to take the necessary measures to prevent the leakage of digitized information that could be related to the maneuver.

The criminal complaint was filed yesterday in the Cipolletti prosecutor’s office, They explained that they requested different precautionary measures in order to safeguard evidence. For the investigation, the municipality will become a complainant to clarify this “unfortunate fact for Cipolletti.” “Dr. Di Tella has been clear in going in depth, seeking the truth and acting quickly in order to avoid hindering the investigation,” the lawyer concluded.

