The Circle – Of Awakening

After several years with Wintersun, Asim Searah was obviously keen on releasing new music. 2021 he called The Circle came into being, presented a gripping EP in the same year and is now following it up to album length. Accompanied by two robes, he emphatically implements ominous visions that he calls ‘Art Metal’ – Black, Doom, Post, Ambient, Prog, Symphonic and other extremes that strive for catharsis on a philosophical level. „Of Awakening“ opens the life of the senses.

Five mostly overly long chapters upset the inner balance. With the opening “Ruins, My Dying World” the circling appearance is already skilfully outlined. Carefully and leisurely, the track rises from the leisurely intro only to immediately go media res. It rattles and cracks everywhere, the clear vocals in the eye of the rude storm are reminiscent of Borknagar in the best sense of the word. But The Circle have a lot more to say, cleverly playing with folky caesuras and menacing whispers. Symphonic undertones accompany biting, black metallic eruptions and give the post-prefix crashing catchiness. The guitar at the end, on the other hand, aims for Prog art.

It continues in a similarly complex way, whereby “Reign Of The Black Sun” is fueled primarily with Doom concepts. Searah’s fantastic clean vocals come through beautifully here, standing above things and providing grandeur even in rough moments. But it’s the somewhat withdrawn, almost sacral passages in which the track surpasses itself. The title song “Of Awakening” also deserves a separate mention, because here The Circle understand it almost perfectly to condense all extremes into a six-minute track. Constant bitter sweetness ensnares the arrangement, the violin solo by Tim Charles (Ne Obliviscaris) gives an already tense digression that certain something.

After 33 minutes it’s over far too quickly again, but that’s the only real downer on this record. What The Circle put on here commands respect and sometimes takes your breath away. Sure, you know the ingredients, but the composition hits you right away. “Of Awakening” shakes you awake, pierces your bones, dulls your senses, only to pick you up the next moment and unleash gigantic melodies. You have to nibble on this album, discovering something new even after several listens. What a happening.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/18/2023

Available via: AOP Records (Edel)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thecircle.metal

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

