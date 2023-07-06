The cities and the jungle

Roma It was the cradle of an Empire that included almost all of present-day Europe, parts of Asia and Africa. Its center was in the Mare Nostrum, which we now call Mediterranean.

This luminous city maintains its old ruins, an eloquent witness of his greatness and also of their miseriesof its riches and its slavery, of its almost invincible legions for a large part of its history and also of its crucifixions, the most famous of them, the one that caused one of its late emperors to profess a faith unknown to anyone. their predecessors.

This did not prevent the decadence of all empires and their invasion that ended with the call, in its last stage, Capital of the Western Empire.

Its beauty, its current whiteness, its light and its sun make it one of the tourist capitals of the world, curiously full of South Koreans, Chinese and Japanese, that is, peacefully invading Asians, who do not stop photographing its wonders, its parks and its pines, The Pines of Romewho will play Ottorino Respighi.

And full of shops of the highest value, its taxis are not enough to meet the growing demand of its visitorswhich are renewed day by day and hour by hour.

But the same Respighi who also put musical notes on The Fountains of Romewould never have imagined that one of them would become so famous, that it would become, every day and every night of the year, a true secular pilgrimage, with the usual throw of coins, which the municipality collects, with the implicit promise to each visitor, to return to the so-called Eternal City.

And said pilgrimage to the Trevi Fountainresponds to the brilliant idea of ​​a formidable filmmaker, Federico Fellini, who on a cold night, made the beautiful Anita Eckberg and the unforgettable Marcello Mastroiani, the enamored journalist and witness of that fabulous fiction that is The sweet life.

That was a tremendous portrait of modern Rome in the 1960s, as Bicycle Thieves of Victorio de Sicca, and Rome Open City of Roberto Rosellini showed the social and singular wounds after the Second Great War.

the cities

But in that Renaissance jewel that is the small Vatican Cityalso a Roman enclave, an unusual event took place at the end of May: the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of the notable Argentine-Israeli conductor Yeruham Scharovskyborn in Flores, as Pope Francis noted, performed an emotional concert called union of religions.

Said commemorative concert of the 200th anniversary of the reconstruction of the church of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, was the first time that an Israeli orchestra, with a conductor of the same nationality, performed at the Vatican.

And the Maestro, who will perform at the Colón Theater in 2022, with the same orchestra, had a very nice gesture, he handed him a honorary baton to the Argentine Pope, with these words: “With this wand I achieve harmony among 80 musicians. In your hands, perhaps you can achieve harmony among all Humanity”.

Harmony in diversity presents that other tourist capital of the current world, which is the historic istanbul. With its two European parts and one Asian part, the gigantic city is the only one in the world to have a bridge connecting Europe with Asia.

With the beautiful landscape of the deep Bosphorus Strait, which joins the European Sea of ​​Marmara with the Asian key that is the Black Sea. And its minarets, its mosques like the beautiful Blue Mosque, and churches like the old Hagia Sophia, now converted to Islam, its narrow streets and its labyrinthine traffic offers a very sweet gastronomy and the vivid aroma of its diversity of spices.

Hyperion was called the Greek foundation of the city in the hippodrome area, then it was renamed Constantinople, when the Roman Emperor Constantine adopted the Christian faith for the Roman Empire. It will be called Byzantium at the time of the medieval struggle, between the bloody papal crusades and the Islamic power.

And it will be renamed Istanbul, when the Ottoman arms of the sultans, with their palaces and their harems, take the city. Empire that will fall at the end of the First Great War and the final blow will be delivered by Kamal Ataturk, when coming from Ankara in a war of liberation, make England flee in 1923 to the last sultan and establish the possibility of a secular state, something that is currently in dispute.

However, the diversity of clothing of Turkish women, from the color black and covering the entire body, visualizing only the eyes, to those who respect only the use of the headscarf and the young women who do not hesitate to wear miniskirts, shows a clear society’s respect for this almost infinite variety in clothing.

Jungle

Very different is life in the selva. The recent crash of a plane into a river with its pilot dead and the mother of some children dying for four days showed the survival of these children to which the mother was able to leave food and the fact that they knew the jungle from their origins, allowed them not to fear it and seek a safe haven until that canine hero named Wilson came to them.

The Amazon jungle in this case is a clear example of the infinite power of nature and how an exquisite balance is produced in its exuberant diversity.

It is the human species that must respect her as its Mother and its nutrient. Since we are born from it and return to it, we must already take note of global warming product of our activity and calibrate our responsibility, as in the case of the city of Montevideo, of running out of drinking water and endangering ourselves, our existence and persistence on Planet Earth.

*Dr. In Medicine and in Cs Sc UBA, Graduate in Political Science, Former researcher at CNEA, Authorized Teacher UBA

