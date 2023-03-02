The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA) was the warmer district of Argentina registering a peak of 37.9 degrees this Thursday afternoon. In this way, the Argentine capital equaled the historical record for March 1952, the year in which one of the most exhausting summers in history was recorded. Although late in the afternoon in all cases the temperature began to drop slightly, the authorities do not rule out declaring a new hello heat.

This was reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) in its ranking of temperatures for the entire national territory published at noon this Thursday, March 2 According to official data, the federal district positioned itself as the hottest city in the country in the framework of the hello of heat which affects much of the center of the country and the Littoral region.

March starts red hot: the yellow alert continues for the heat wave in the center of the country

Meanwhile, the podium was completed by towns in Greater Buenos Aires, including the city of At paymentwith 37.3 degrees; Ezeizacon 36.7; Field of Maycon 36.4; Moreno, with 36.2; and Ciudad Jardín Lomas del Palomar, with 36.2. At the federal level, another twelve provinces exceeded 30 degrees this afternoon: La Pampa, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Catamarca, San Luis, La Rioja, San Juanthe interior of the province of Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Mendoza, Santiago del Estero y Tucuman.

The hottest summer in history

As indicated to telam Cindy Fernández, meteorological communicator of the SMN, in the event that the temperature reaches 38 degrees in CABA throughout March, it will exceed the historical mark of March 7, 1952 when 37.9 degrees were registered.

The increase in temperature in the first days of March is consistent with the confirmation by the meteorological agency that the summer 2022-2023 was the “warmest ever” starting in 1961, with 1.3 degrees above the normal temperature. This situation was replicated in CABA, which also had the hottest summer since 1906 with an average temperature of 25.6 degrees.

Since Tuesday, a heat wave has been in force that affects the center of Argentina and the Litoral region due to the rise in temperature that began on Monday night, due to the entry of a mass of warm air from the north, related to the anticyclone of the South Atlantic.

How will the weather be in Argentina during the month of March?

For this reason, the SMN announced “a new period with very high temperatures”, which, if it does not drop this afternoon, could lead to the ninth heat wave of summer. “This is the first time that there have been so many heat waves. When you look back at the data, there are usually no more than 4 or 5 heat waves per summer. And this year we have already doubled the number,” Fernández explained.

Recommendations for a heat wave

A heat wave is a weather phenomenon that occurs when temperatures rise above normal for an extended period of time. In the case of the City of Buenos Aires, which has a humid subtropical climate, temperatures in summer can be high and often give rise to heat waves that can last several days.

Among the recommendations for citizens on what to do in a heat wave, it is important to take steps to stay cool, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the effects of extreme heat, such as dehydration and exhaustion.

cd / ds