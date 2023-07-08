the city of Córdoba presented its menu of attractions for the winter holidays

Free guided tours, gastronomic proposals, the II Dos Mundos Baroque Music Festival, the “Taninos Wine Fest” oenological festival and the 77th edition of the traditional Fair of Flavors and Sweetness are some of the attractions that Córdoba will offer during the winter break.

The winter holiday calendar in the city of Córdoba extends this weekend with the “Special 450 Years Guided Tour Relay Race”.

In addition, on Saturday 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Monserrat College there will be an appointment with baroque music, hand in hand with the second concert of the Dos Mundos Baroque Music Festival, with the participation of the Schreiner-Diehl-Gramaglia Trio.

At the launch event for the 2023 winter season, Miguel Siciliano, Secretary of Government and General Management of the municipal Cabinet, highlighted that “Córdoba Capital was not a tourist city and now we offer important attractions and a very competitive gastronomic and hotel offer in terms of prices with the rest of the country.

For his part, Pancho Marchiaro, director of Tourism and Promotion of the City of the Municipality, highlighted the enormous number of proposals. “There is everything in this complex, plural, diverse city that has decided to incorporate gastronomy and tourism as a political priority, but also of the people and the workers”, he remarked.

One of the first activities will be this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., when a great “Guided tour post race” will take place. The activity will invite to highlight those spaces of outstanding value that were forgers of the Cordovan identity.

In the proposal, every hour, tourists and people from Cordoba will be able to enjoy for free the best guided tours that our city offers: The passage of the priest Brochero through the city, The footprints of Pope Francisco in the Jesuit Block, the Franciscan Block, Córdoba Subterránea, Bodegones de Nueva Córdoba, Güemes, prominent women and many more.

The schedule with schedules and departure points is available at this link: https://turismo.cordoba.gob.ar/visitas-guiadas-para-aprovechar-cordoba-en-estas-vacaciones-de-invierno/

Free guided tours will continue throughout the month of July. From the hand of professional tourism guides, it will be possible to discover the stories of the Suquía River and Elisa Park, Barrio Alberdi and Plaza Colón.

For those close to religion, there will be proposals that will lead them to tour the interreligious heritage, visiting the Cathedral Church, the Mosque, the Synagogue and the Evangelical Temple, with a special guide that will include ascent to the Bell Tower of the Cathedral Church.

There will also be guided tours of the collections of special content, such as “Our Truth and Justice Memory”, “Outstanding Women”, Bars and Cafés and the “Quartet Experience”.

Launch of the winter tourist offer. (Municipality of Cordoba)

By bike through the city

A novel proposal for these winter holidays will be the rides on two wheels, with the free Public Bicycle system offered by the Municipality of Córdoba.

The four available positions are located in the main tourist attractions of the capital: the intersection of Av. Amadeo Sabattini and Rondeau, Plaza España, Paseo Sobremonte and Parque de Las Tejas.

Bici CBA users receive a protective helmet and refractory vest, and have one hour of use, with the possibility of renewing it for two more if needed. For neighbors who want to be Bici CBA users, they can register through the Vecino Digital portal (VeDi: entering the VeDi platform on this website, entering a username and password and following the steps indicated by the system; or accessing the direct link of the page, clicking here.

If they are tourists or do not have VeDi, they must upload to the app a photo of ID on both sides, profile photo, email and continue the management from a token or validation email that will arrive at the email, and the operator will validate the identity of the user. The QR code will then be generated at the station and the operator will assign a bike. Minors under the age of 12 to 17 must be associated with the tutoring of a responsible adult with their user.

Launch of the winter tourist offer. (Municipality of Cordoba)

Gastro, baroque and wine

From July 6 to 23, the most outstanding restaurants and establishments in our city will present their proposals and special dishes.

On July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Teresa Church (Independencia 148) the third concert of the Dos Mundos Baroque Music Festival will take place. the appointment will propose the delight of “Music of the South American Baroque”, with the live participation of the group Confluencia Barroca.

Also, on July 14 at the Quinto Centenario Hotel, the second edition of Taninos Wine Fest will be held, a unique oenological festival of its kind as it is the largest meeting of boutique winemakers in the country, and for the benefit of the Vaso de Leche Foundation.

One of the many novelties this year will be El Matador, Mario Alberto Kempes’ wine. You can also visit an art gallery and appreciate the performance of the renowned saxophonist Michi Quiroga. The event will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and tickets will cost $6,000 (+ service charge). They can already be obtained at autoentrada.com.

Until July 23, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the 77th edition of the Córdoba Flavors and Sweetness Fair takes place in Plaza Agustín Tosco (formerly Plaza Vélez Sarsfield). The oldest fair in Córdoba since 1984, bringing flavors to the people of Cordoba and visitors to our province, this year will have more than 30 stands with local producers and those from other provinces. A wonderful walk that will offer tasting, exhibition and sale of artisan products for all families, with free admission.

Cinema and theater

The “Movie Vacations” program is a benefit for people who have IDs residing in cities other than Córdoba. By presenting said documentation, they will be able to enjoy and access a 2×1 promotion at the five locations of the Dinosaurio Mall cinemas: Rodríguez del Busto, Ruta 20, Salsipuedes, 60 Cuadras and Alta Gracia.

The winter holidays begin and the cinema is the best program for parents and children. (Jose Gabriel Hernandez / The Voice)

In turn, a wide schedule of shows for the whole family was confirmed, such as the farewell of “Married with Children” in Plaza de la Música, the concert by the Uruguayan Jaime Ross, the celebrated stand-up artist Luciano Mellera with several performances at the Cañada Comedy and a wide schedule of children’s shows that will take place in the main halls of the city, among which the 13th Children’s Book Fair stands out, and “From the thing is born the thing”, a journey around the work of Bruno Munari , which can be visited until July 29 at 220 Cultura Contemporánea (Costanera esquina Mendoza. Plaza de la Música), from Wednesday to Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. With free entry.

All this complete programming is now available on the official tourism website https://turismo.cordoba.gob.ar/

