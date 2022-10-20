Listen to the audio version of the article

In life, Teo (obviously invented name) sells auto parts and has no classical training, but he had a dream: to read Plato, but not in any translation, but in its original version, in the language in which the works were written. An ambitious goal probably far beyond the skills acquired by the vast majority of classical high school students. And yet Teo has succeeded, now he is autonomous and alone reads Plato in the original language. This is one of the many stories that you encounter when you come across Athena Nova (www.athenanova.it), a site dedicated to the study and deepening of ancient languages. Not only Latin and Greek, with Athena Nova you can learn Ugaritic, Hittite, Babylonian, Aramaic, Biblical Hebrew, Sanskrit, Phoenician, Mycenaean, the language of ancient Egypt. Breathless just reading the list. Furthermore, to get an idea of ​​the encounter between new and old, the school also offers a course on digital resources for writing in hieroglyphics.

Returning classicists

And in addition to all these ancient languages, obviously Latin and Greek, a hunting ground for the “returning classicists” as Fabio Copani, founder and director of Athena Nova defines them. The returning classicists are all those who studied Latin and Greek in high school and still have in some corner of their mind the desire to renew the knowledge of those languages ​​that alas have now been lost, largely carried away by the great river of time. , along with the teens. Maybe the occasion can be given by the fact that a child has enrolled in the classic and the parent not to make a thin figure or just because he intends to follow the child, decides to recover that study. Not only them, but for the Greek it can happen the literature teacher, who has some gaps in the Greek and that he intends to recover. The stories that lead to what were once referred to as dead languages ​​and which instead give rather showy signs of life.The peculiarity of the teaching of Latin and Greek at Athena Nova is the fact that, with the aid of some neologisms, these two languages ​​are taught as living languages. Immediately the students of Greek will be greeted as “mathetai”, or those who learn, students. And as they become familiar with the language, teaching becomes prevalent in the language being studied. «Sometimes with the anxiety of translating – explains Copani – we lose sight of the source language and only think about the target language. And so Latin or Greek take a back seat. We need to abandon the anxiety of translating and concentrate on these languages ​​and on how those who used them thought ».

When it all began

It all started in 2018, when Copani decided to combine passion and work and founded this center of studies on the ancient world, which currently has 27 collaborating professors, mostly researchers from various European universities specialized in their respective disciplines. Copani recalls: “We were immediately an innovative start-up, because we developed an original teaching platform that allows students and teachers to meet at a distance”. A necessity also because a Ugaritic teacher, just to give an example, is not that he can be found on every corner of the street. In fact Athena Nova makes use of teachers scattered in different cities of Europe. And so it happens that with the students (not all located only in Italy), teachers who are in London, Marseille, Berlin, Madrid, Rotterdam, Mainz interact (indicated on the site with the ancient name of Mainz, but “there is” as you would say now) and so on. And speaking of students this year there is also a student who connects from Japan, who will probably have some difficulties for reasons of time difference.The departure took place precisely with ancient Greek courses, held by Copani himself, who continues to teach, as well as direct the school. Some of his doctoral companions were added immediately after, as Copani collaborated with the chair of ancient Greek at the University of Milan.

Are you crazy?

And gradually the offer has multiplied, up to the current situation in which in addition to the eleven language courses, courses in culture, reading of texts and conferences have been added. “On social media we are bombarded with comments from people who tell us: are you crazy at forty, fifty or more to start studying useless things like ancient Greek or Latin? Not to mention the Sumerian ». What to answer? The school continues to expand the educational offer (not to mention that there are also other similar initiatives): so the answer is that the idea is not so strange. And those who approach the study of these languages ​​to recover a slice of their personal memory cannot fail to be surprised at the opening of a horizon of new things, rather than an operation of nostalgia. On this one is immediately displaced. In the classic way, at least those of us who are of a certain age, have always read the letter Ζ as a “zeta”; ζ. And instead you immediately learn that it was pronounced “sd”. Now you can also find it on Wikipedia, but it is a blow to ancient certainties.