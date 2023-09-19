the climate and the dissociation of values

The Rosario Livestock Market (Rosgan), in its weekly report, points to the weather as one of the factors that are influencing the fluctuation of farm values, which had a peak after the elections, but which began to decline and are still They remain below the inflation rate.

“As the weeks go by, prices in Cañuelas begin to stabilize in a range of values ​​that – in real terms – tend to converge to the prices recorded prior to the devaluation. A significant volume of light farm supply allowed buyers to act with greater selectivity and caution in the face of the resistance reflected in consumption. This left declines in both steers and heifers of between $30 and $40 in the week,” the report states.

The climate as one of the factors that are influencing the fluctuation of property values. (The voice)

“As of Friday, the values ​​paid for light males were around $800 while the females adjusted their average values ​​to $770 per kilo. Steers, although still in high demand, also lost about $10 to $20 due to lack of quality in relation to what buyers were looking for. Even so, on average the reference for the steer (INMAG) stood at $657,009, unchanged from the previous week,” he adds.

The climatic factor and farm prices

“During August, even before the post-election devaluation, the price of property in the Cañuelas market showed a very strong increase, thus decompressing a period of several months of delay. The light steer, which in the first two weeks of August was around $650 to $670 per kilo, after the devaluation, hit hard with increases of more than $200 per kilo, reaching maximums of over $900 per live kilo,” says Rosgan. .

Until then, the price of the finished steer in the MAG accumulated delays of more than 60% year-on-year with respect to the general average price, measured through the CPI.

In August, the average for the category managed to register a year-on-year variation of 134%, placing it about 10 points above the 124.4% that marked the year-on-year inflation for that month.

So far in September – assuming a monthly CPI similar to that recorded the previous month – although on average this gap continues to widen to about 19 percentage points, the price trend recorded in recent days in the MAG shows a slight break to the low

