The clinical study of the first Argentine vaccine against Covid-19 advances: when could it be ready

The National Ministry of Health reported that “advances in a concrete and strong way both in the trial and in the results” the clinical study of Arvac, the first Argentine vaccine against Covid-19. “They are making concrete and strong progress both in the trial and in the results, which is why it seemed important to us to hold this meeting,” Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said yesterday in a statement.

The official held a meeting yesterday with her Science, Technology and Innovation counterpart, Daniel Filmus, and the president of the National Agency for the Promotion of Research, Technological Development and Innovation (R+D+i Agency), Fernando Peirano , with the research team in charge of Arvac phase 3 clinical trial Cecilia Griersonto evaluate the advances in the development of this national vaccine.

Vizzotti stressed the need to “Addressing different lines of work and the next steps to follow to establish a joint strategy and synergize as much as possible”. The minister stressed the importance of “taking this initiative as the first step towards a long-term policy that allows us to leave a roadmap to continue growing and continue with other projects.

Argentine vaccine against Covid-19: when could it be ready

For its part, Infobae assured that after completing the fase III and the scientists in charge “will be ready to request their authorization with your local regulatory agency, the National Administration for Drugs, Food, and Medical Technology (ANMAT)«.

According to sources from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MinCyT) a Infobae, the vaccine “It could be ready before the end of the year. And in a first stage it will be ready for people under 60 years of age, while volunteers over 60 continue to be sought.

During yesterday’s meeting, the research team, headed by the leader of the Arvac project and a researcher at Unsam and Conicet, Juliana Cassataro, reviewed some results of the work carried out in phase 3which the statement from the Ministry of Health characterized as “promising.”

The officials and researchers participating in the meeting discussed «the steps of the regulatory path», the statement continued. And they discussed “about the possibility of presenting the vaccines to PAHO to be evaluated in the prequalification process, and with this to think about a horizon of entry to the revolving fund, hand in hand with possible strategies for exporting the vaccine to different countries of the region”.

Argentine vaccine against Covid-19: a pride for Argentine science

Meanwhile, Filmus stressed that “it is a pride for Argentine science having a national vaccine designed by our scientists and produced by a private company, which means bringing research and development to the service of people.”

The official was confident that, before the end of the year, “Let’s have a fully developed vaccine in the country to care for our population.”





