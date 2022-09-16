Source title: The Mid-Autumn Festival special of the Clockwork Moon Band ended successfully with the “Night of the Full Moon” singing in the capital

On the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, the popular avant-garde rock band Clockwork Moon held a special Mid-Autumn Festival concert of "Night of the Full Moon" in Beijing. It is reported that the pre-sale tickets for this performance were sold out after only 2 hours of ticket issuance, and soon after the full-price tickets were opened, the popularity soared, and soon reached a situation where all tickets were sold out. The audience responded enthusiastically and the seats were full. The band also brought an extraordinary and wonderful stage to the audience in Beijing during the Mid-Autumn Festival. It is reported that in order to allow the audience to better integrate into the theme of "Night of the Full Moon", Clockwork Moon has been personally involved from the pre-performance preparations to the on-site arrangement of the performance, and has set the special date of the Mid-Autumn Festival every year as the band and music fans. Gathering "Moon Festival". At the performance site, the band not only brought representative works such as "Sky Tree" and "The Game Begins" to the audience, but also original songs with deep meaning such as "Pluto", "An Interstellar Distance", "Please Listen Carefully, My Name" , and finally ended successfully in the romantic atmosphere of "It's time to say goodbye". Lead singer Wang Shunhe's passionate stage performance pushed the audience's emotions to a climax again and again; guitarist Su Wenhao, known as the leader of the new generation of musicians, relied on his superb performance to win the live carnival with his solo strength again; With the strong rhythm of the drum set, drummer Yang Qianye's super-burning performance caused bursts of cheers from the scene. Strive to bring a high level of audio-visual enjoyment to the audience in every performance. It is the respect of Clockwork Moon for the stage and works, and it is their sincere statement of love for music. It is worth mentioning that in this special Mid-autumn festival, the band also specially invited Li Zelong, a guest friend to help out, and the lead singer Wang Shunhe and Li Zelong jointly performed the chorus single "I Don't Want to Fall into the Vortex of Love", which is the first time the two have presented on the stage. The collaboration. The sweet and brisk melody brought a touch of freshness and coolness to the warm atmosphere of the scene. It is reported that the "brothers" Hu Yutong, Yang Runze, Ma Zhe, Huang Weiming, Haramuji, Xie Yuanyu and others who were acquainted in the Sons of Tomorrow season were also present to cheer for their friend Clockwork Moon. The band said that a long time ago, the members were preparing special plans for the annual Mid-Autumn Festival. Because of the "moon" in the band's name, they always wanted to pass the full moon of the Mid-Autumn Festival. When the moon is the brightest and most special every year, they can follow All together. Last year, due to the prevention and control of the epidemic, the offline live performance was not carried out. The band launched an online unplugged version of the Mid-Autumn Festival concert. This year's Mid-Autumn Festival has naturally formed an important schedule in the band's heart. I believe that the Mid-Autumn Festival will be held every year in the future. , will usher in the fixed annual carnival day between the clockwork moon and the fans. The Clockwork Moon Band, which is "music first", has been producing excellent music works to give back to the audience in the past year. It is reported that the new album of Clockwork Moon is also in intensive preparations, and it is full of support for the fans and fans who have supported them all the way. Sincere new answer sheet. Clockwork Moon is a young band formed in "Tomorrow's Sons Orchestra Season". In 2021, it will participate in Zhejiang Satellite TV's "The Voice of China 2021″, and join the Na Ying & Liao Changyong & Zhang Bichen team. National top 16. The band is now composed of three popular players, Wang Shunhe, Su Wenhao and Yang Qianye. Its unique style in the program has caused a huge impact and impact on the mainstream market. With the yearning for the universe and the dream of interstellar travel, they stood on the stage and opened their own music road. As a young band with a considerable fan base, Clockwork Moon has the extraordinary potential to break through the barriers of circles. At the same time, it also provides sufficient confidence and unlimited imagination for young people in China to love heavy music.

