The clouds are long gone! “Guan Yu” actor Lu Shuming died of a sudden myocardial infarction. Now the disease is on the rise, how to prevent it?

Lu Shuming, who played the old version of “Guan Yu”, passed away on the morning of November 1, 2022 at the age of 66. He played the role of Guan Yu (Guan Gong) in the costume drama “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” in 1994 and is well known to everyone. In addition, he also played the role of the Bull Demon King in “The Great Sage Marrying the Westward Journey” starring Stephen Chow.

According to informed media, Lu Shuming died suddenly, the cause was a sudden myocardial infarction in the early morning. Some media learned from Lu Shuming’s eldest disciple Guo Shaojie that during this time, Lu Shuming had been having some colds and felt unwell. In the early morning of November 1, Lu Shuming got up and watched football at home. At around 8:10 in the morning, I don’t know if it was because of the excitement of watching the game or for other reasons. I only heard Lu Shuming coughing a few times and felt chest tightness. After that, he fell into a coma. The family rushed to the hospital for rescue. Just over 2 hours.”

Myocardial infarction, with its ferocious onset and high mortality rate, always catches people by surprise, especially in autumn and winter, when a period of high incidence of myocardial infarction is ushered in. What are the signs of a heart attack? How to deal with sudden myocardial infarction? What is the focus of treatment for patients with myocardial infarction? Zhang Yuyang, assistant to the director of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine and chief physician of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Zhejiang Xinhua Hospital), answered one by one for everyone.

Chest tightness is a typical symptom of myocardial infarction

Myocardial infarction is acute myocardial infarction, which is myocardial necrosis caused by acute and persistent ischemia and hypoxia of coronary artery.

Although the occurrence of heart attack is always unexpected, but it is not without warning. Chest tightness is a typical symptom of myocardial infarction, and angina pectoris with a squeezing and burning sensation may also occur, or accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and profuse sweating.

Zhang Yuyang said that in addition to chest pain or pain in the precordial area, pain may also occur in other parts. The more common ones are toothache, back pain, shoulder pain, abdominal pain, throat pain… These may all be manifestations of myocardial infarction. It can be understood as the result of the pain “extending” up, down, left and right with the sternum as the center.

These two tests are the gold standard for diagnosis

Zhang Yuyang said that the diagnosis of myocardial infarction requires two examinations: one is an electrocardiogram examination, and the other is a blood test for myocardial necrosis markers. Under normal circumstances, the two examinations need to be completed at the same time, and neither is indispensable.

Some time ago, Ms. Liu, a middle-aged female patient, walked into Zhang Yuyang’s clinic because of intolerable angina pectoris. Combined with her other symptoms, it was considered that she had a high possibility of suffering from myocardial infarction. Ms. Liu had an electrocardiogram and the results were normal. Because she was anxious to take care of the child, Ms. Liu planned to go home, but Zhang Yuyang repeatedly insisted that she stay in the hospital for observation for a period of time and had several electrocardiograms. Two hours later, Ms. Liu’s last electrocardiogram showed myocardial infarction. The doctor immediately gave treatment and saved her life in time.

“For patients suspected of myocardial infarction, we recommend staying in the hospital for at least 2 hours for observation, and if possible, it is best to stay for 4-6 hours.” Zhang Yuyang said that an electrocardiogram and blood test should be performed every 30 minutes to 1 hour to closely observe The dynamic changes of ECG and myocardial necrosis markers, such as the obvious evolution of myocardial infarction on the electrocardiogram, combined with the clinical symptoms of the patient, even if the laboratory results are normal, the initial diagnosis of myocardial infarction can be made. If 4-6 hours later, the two examinations of the patient are still as usual, the possibility of acute myocardial infarction can be preliminarily ruled out. After 12 hours, if there is no abnormality in the two examination results, then myocardial infarction can be excluded, but there is still the possibility of severe stenosis of the cardiovascular vessels, which needs to be paid attention to, and cardiovascular related examinations should be performed as soon as possible.

Experts remind: The diagnosis of myocardial infarction is a long and rigorous process, which requires patients to pay attention and actively cooperate with the inspection.

The golden treatment time is within 120 minutes after the onset of the disease

For myocardial infarction patients, time is life, and the price of every minute is myocardial necrosis and the passing of life. What should I do if I or someone close to me has a heart attack?

Patients should learn to save themselves. After a myocardial infarction, they should “lie down” immediately, that is, to rest on their backs, so that the heart can get enough rest and reduce oxygen consumption as much as possible. Patients cannot move around, get too excited, and some patients even walk to the hospital by themselves, which are not desirable. The most important point is to call 120 for help in the shortest possible time.

When you find that someone around you has a heart attack, first let the patient lie down and rest to avoid tension, and immediately call 120. If the patient is unconscious, not breathing, and has cardiac arrest, perform CPR immediately until emergency personnel arrive.

Zhang Yuyang said that myocardial infarction can be regarded as the hibernation or suddenness of the myocardium. After such ischemia and hypoxia continue for 120 minutes, the myocardium will gradually die. Therefore, the golden treatment time for myocardial infarction is within 120 minutes after the onset of the disease. Like putting out a fire, you can’t miss a moment.

“Moving the front line forward” has always been the treatment plan for myocardial infarction advocated by Zhang Yuyang, “I hope that the moment the emergency doctor arrives at the patient, an electrocardiogram will be done immediately, antithrombotic as soon as possible, and even pre-hospital first aid such as thrombolysis. In this process, you can also communicate with the hospital The video connection guides the treatment.” He said that if the front of the treatment moves forward, the patient will have more hope for life.

Cardiovascular disease enters a high incidence period in autumn and winter

Basic diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and hyperglycemia are high risk factors for myocardial infarction. In recent years, the incidence of myocardial infarction in young people has gradually increased, which is related to factors such as less physical labor, excessive smoking, overeating, overwork, and excessive stress.

In autumn and winter, cardiovascular disease enters a period of high incidence. How can I stay away from a heart attack? Zhang Yuyang said that cardiovascular disease is closely related to a healthy lifestyle. Generally, the diet should be low in salt, low fat, and low cholesterol. Usually, it is necessary to maintain a calm state of mind, maintain adequate sleep, and quit smoking and drinking. In addition, people with hyperlipidemia, hypertension, and hyperglycemia must be intervened and treated early.